What's up: Top news in Craig

Lights go up on Yampa’s new trees
If waking up to a winter wonderland Wednesday morning didn’t send Craig residents into a state of holiday-season delight (or shock), perhaps taking a walk down Yampa Avenue Wednesday afternoon will do the trick. The young trees, recently planted along Yampa Avenue downtown following the Craig’s renovation of the sidewalks... Read more
Ms. United States Winner From Craig, Colorado
It is not often that one can say “I knew them when…” and have it mean that much but for those in Craig, Colorado that day has come. Brandi Babin happened to grow up in Craig and is now the newest Ms. United States. Though she lives in Loveland now, her parents are still in Craig and she counted several Craig companies as her sponsors in helping to receive the Ms. United States crown. The Ms. United States pageant is for those 20 to 35 years of age that have been previously married and/or have given birth. Babin is a mother of four young children who have been excited for their newly crowned momma. Craig Daily Press shared that the pageant experience is somewhat new to Babin, having only been in two, one when she was ten years old and the other just last year, before her big win. This experience will help Babin in her goal of starting her own business and getting a book published. The book is something she calls a reclaim journal, a self-discovery, self-development journal guiding individuals through habit tracking and accomplishing yearly goals. Read more
COVID outbreaks in Colorado schools infect 3,000 kids, more than 400 staff
Close to 3,000 children in Colorado have gotten COVID-19 in school, according to data from the state health department. That’s a small percentage of the more than 883,000 students attending K-12 schools in the state, but more than three times as many kids as were infected in school at the previous high point in December. People younger than 20 now account for about one-quarter of new COVID-19 infections in the state. Read more
