Craig, CO

What's up: Top news in Craig

 8 days ago

(CRAIG, CO) Here are today’s top stories from the Craig area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Craig / craigdailypress.com

Lights go up on Yampa's new trees

If waking up to a winter wonderland Wednesday morning didn’t send Craig residents into a state of holiday-season delight (or shock), perhaps taking a walk down Yampa Avenue Wednesday afternoon will do the trick. The young trees, recently planted along Yampa Avenue downtown following the Craig’s renovation of the sidewalks... Read more

Craig / craigdailypress.com

Craig's own Babin named Ms. United States

Brandi Babin wasn’t expecting to hear her name called, she swears. But when it was all said and done — at just her second major pageant — the tiara, the sash and the title were hers. Babin, who grew up in Craig, is the newest Ms. United States. “When they... Read more

Craig / basinnow.com

Ms. United States Winner From Craig, Colorado

It is not often that one can say “I knew them when…” and have it mean that much but for those in Craig, Colorado that day has come. Brandi Babin happened to grow up in Craig and is now the newest Ms. United States. Though she lives in Loveland now, her parents are still in Craig and she counted several Craig companies as her sponsors in helping to receive the Ms. United States crown. The Ms. United States pageant is for those 20 to 35 years of age that have been previously married and/or have given birth. Babin is a mother of four young children who have been excited for their newly crowned momma. Craig Daily Press shared that the pageant experience is somewhat new to Babin, having only been in two, one when she was ten years old and the other just last year, before her big win. This experience will help Babin in her goal of starting her own business and getting a book published. The book is something she calls a reclaim journal, a self-discovery, self-development journal guiding individuals through habit tracking and accomplishing yearly goals. Read more

Colorado / lamarledger.com

COVID outbreaks in Colorado schools infect 3,000 kids, more than 400 staff

Close to 3,000 children in Colorado have gotten COVID-19 in school, according to data from the state health department. That’s a small percentage of the more than 883,000 students attending K-12 schools in the state, but more than three times as many kids as were infected in school at the previous high point in December. People younger than 20 now account for about one-quarter of new COVID-19 infections in the state. Read more

Craig Today

ABOUT

With Craig Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

