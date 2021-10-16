Trending local news in Jerseyville

Doris L. Krotz

Doris L. Krotz, 86, died at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Jerseyville Manor. Born February 9, 1935 in Alton, she was the daughter of Edward Joseph and Florence (Neuman) Mueller. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey where she was involved with the Quilter’s Club. She was a retired bookkeeper for Robert Rintoul. On January 21, 1956 she married Richard Lee Krotz at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2018. Read more