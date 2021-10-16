Trending local news in Jerseyville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerseyville, IL

Jerseyville Voice
 8 days ago

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the Jerseyville area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Lily Ingram junior tennis player earns eight playing Girls’ 18 singles by week ending Oct. 2

Lily Ingram junior tennis player earns eight playing Girls’ 18 singles by week ending Oct. 2

Jerseyville tennis player Lily Ingram won eight points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Oct. 2. Their eight points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for an 8,926th... Read more

Doris L. Krotz

Doris L. Krotz, 86, died at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Jerseyville Manor. Born February 9, 1935 in Alton, she was the daughter of Edward Joseph and Florence (Neuman) Mueller. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey where she was involved with the Quilter’s Club. She was a retired bookkeeper for Robert Rintoul. On January 21, 1956 she married Richard Lee Krotz at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2018. Read more

Senior Golfer Mason Seymour Is Quality Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Of Jerseyville Male Athlete Of The Month For Jersey Community High School

JERSEYVILLE - Senior golfer Mason Seymour made history for Jersey Community High School by qualifying for the IHSA Class 2A state golf tournament last week at D.A. Weibring Golf Club on the campus of Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal. For his efforts this season on the golf courses around the... Read more

How many points did Sabrina Ingram from Jerseyville win in Girls’ 18 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Oct. 2?

Jerseyville tennis player Sabrina Ingram won 60 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Oct. 2. Their 60 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points for a 4,597th... Read more

