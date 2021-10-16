Trending local news in Bremen

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremen, GA

 8 days ago

(BREMEN, GA) The news in Bremen never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Residential for sale in Bremen, GA - 97 Macland Circle

Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.atlcommunities.com/home/JGQ4XH/97-Macland-Circle-Bremen-GA-6957739 Fine country living in this renovated 4 sided brick ranch home located on an oversized lot! This ranch home recently has had a new roof, new windows, new flooring, new paint, new fixtures and so much more. Beautiful updated large kitchen. Fenced yard is perfect for pets and kids. Great deck, perfect for BBQ's. Large shed for all of your toys. Qualifies for 100% financing! Don't snooze on this one, it is a must see. Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 1300 Price: $190,000 MLS ID: 6957739 For more information about this property, please contact JEFFREY LOVE at 678-467-9816 or jeff@soldbylove.com. You can also text 7122846 to 67299. Last modified: 10/15/2021 08:35:09 am Read more

West Forsyth's 100th program win; Clarke Central's offense dominates | High 5 Sports: Week 9 Recap

Callaway earns a key region win. West Forsyth tallied the football program's 100th win. Subscribe to FOX 5 Atlanta!: https://bit.ly/3vpFpcm Watch FOX 5 Atlanta Live: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/live FOX 5 Atlanta delivers breaking news, live events, investigations, politics, entertainment, business news and local stories from metro Atlanta, north Georgia and across the nation. Watch more from FOX 5 Atlanta on YouTube: FOX 5 News: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUgtVJuOxfqkmrF1fONNmi8nKI0Z-FPE- FOX 5 Atlanta I-Team: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUgtVJuOxfqlb_I16wBwizoAoUsfKEeWB Good Day Atlanta: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUgtVJuOxfqlKT5xsbsPFgr5EBzdsWTvG FOX 5 Extras: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUgtVJuOxfqli-5MS_2X-i6bNGWvV0RYP You Decide: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUgtVJuOxfqnCKb7UkRde2NXuaoPEAXut Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/app Download the FOX 5 Storm Team app: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm Follow FOX 5 Atlanta on Facebook: https://facebook.com/fox5atlanta Follow FOX 5 Atlanta on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOX5Atlanta Follow FOX 5 Atlanta on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fox5atlanta/ Subscribe to the Morning Brief and other newsletters from FOX 5 Atlanta: https://www.fox5atlanta.com/email Read more

Home For Sale: 210 Edwards Street, Bremen, GA 30110 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://210EdwardsStreet.C21.com 210 Edwards Street Bremen, GA 30110 MLS 9051630 Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 Building Area: 641 Sq. Ft. Location, Location!! This inviting 2 bed/1 bath home in Bremen City School district has been completely remodeled with brand new nearly everything! Newly installed HVAC, new electrical, and new plumbing! New carpet, new paint, and new kitchen with butcher block countertops!! Seller intently re-designed the home's interior for optimal use of space!! Original hardwoods exposed and refinished to bring out their classic beauty! Nice, spacious backyard for entertaining. And best of all, this home remains very affordable! Set up your showing today! This home won't be "sitting single" for long! Contact Agent: Angie Loftin Novus Read more

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
Fauci says vaccines for kids between 5-11 likely available in November

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will likely be available in the first half of November, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday, predicting a timetable that could see many kids getting fully vaccinated before the end of the year.
With Bremen Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

