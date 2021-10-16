Hondo news wrap: What’s trending

(HONDO, TX) What’s going on in Hondo? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.



TOP VIEWED

Freshman Horses clip Owls 15-6 Hondo struck first with a first quarter touchdown with 0:40 left in the first quarter in last Thursday’s ballgame. Those were the Owls last points of the game as the Horses stormed back to take the 15-6 lead. Devine’s defense stepped to the plate first, securing two-points on a safety... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Pirate Band to perform at UIL Region Contest this Saturday at 11:15 am The Lytle Pirate Band competed at both the Cotulla Cowboy Round Up, as well as the God’s Country Marching Festival in Hondo last weekend. They will compete in the UIL Region XI Marching Competition this Saturday. “It was a really long day after getting home late after an away game,... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Warhorse Marching Band to perform Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 pm in Hondo at UIL Region Contest DW Marching Band 2021-This year’s show is entitled “Finding Unity” and includes music from Gilroy productions titled “Tribal Echoes”. Devine will perform this Saturday, October 16 on Barry Field in Hondo ISD at 2:30 p.m. with hopes of advancing to UIL Area Marching Contest in Corpus Christi on October 30. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE