Hondo, TX

Hondo news wrap: What’s trending

Hondo Journal
Hondo Journal
 8 days ago

(HONDO, TX) What’s going on in Hondo? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Hondo area, click here.

Hondo / devinenews.com

Freshman Horses clip Owls 15-6

Freshman Horses clip Owls 15-6

Hondo struck first with a first quarter touchdown with 0:40 left in the first quarter in last Thursday’s ballgame. Those were the Owls last points of the game as the Horses stormed back to take the 15-6 lead. Devine’s defense stepped to the plate first, securing two-points on a safety... Read more

Hondo / devinenews.com

Pirate Band to perform at UIL Region Contest this Saturday at 11:15 am

Pirate Band to perform at UIL Region Contest this Saturday at 11:15 am

The Lytle Pirate Band competed at both the Cotulla Cowboy Round Up, as well as the God’s Country Marching Festival in Hondo last weekend. They will compete in the UIL Region XI Marching Competition this Saturday. “It was a really long day after getting home late after an away game,... Read more

Hondo / devinenews.com

Warhorse Marching Band to perform Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 pm in Hondo at UIL Region Contest

Warhorse Marching Band to perform Saturday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 pm in Hondo at UIL Region Contest

DW Marching Band 2021-This year’s show is entitled “Finding Unity” and includes music from Gilroy productions titled “Tribal Echoes”. Devine will perform this Saturday, October 16 on Barry Field in Hondo ISD at 2:30 p.m. with hopes of advancing to UIL Area Marching Contest in Corpus Christi on October 30. Read more

Hondo / devinenews.com

Natalia Band to compete in Region Contest this Saturday at 12:15 pm , captures 1st place at Cotulla and 1st at Hondo last weekend

Natalia Band to compete in Region Contest this Saturday at 12:15 pm , captures 1st place at Cotulla and 1st at Hondo last weekend

It was another busy weekend for the Natalia High School Band as they competed in not one, but two marching contests this past Saturday. The band began their day in Cotulla, TX for the Cowboy Round-Up Marching Contest where they received awards for Best Percussion, Best Colorguard, Best Brass, and Best Woodwinds. To top it off, the band placed 1st overall in the 3A band category. Read more

With Hondo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

