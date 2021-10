Days after the most surprising upset of the college football season so far, it's time to turn our eyes to Week 7. A number of still-undefeated teams are involved in intriguing games this week. The headliner is Kentucky at Georgia, which pits two 6–0 SEC squads against each other and guarantees the undefeated teams total will decrease by at least one this weekend. The No. 1 Bulldogs, of course, are heavy favorites, but few expected the Wildcats to get this far unscathed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO