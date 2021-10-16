Enjoying These Views? Thank Our Volunteer Teams

Enjoy Enchanting Views at Cristal Bridges Museum of American Art's "North Forest Lights" This Fall and Winter. Come experience the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's North Forest Light exhibit, where the forest comes to life through sound, light, and special effects! Five different installations will come to life through your walk. The Crystal Grove, Forest Frequencies, The Hearth, Whispering Tree, and Memory of Water. Fall is the perfect time for family and friends to go out and enjoy nature, and there is no better place to do that than in Bentonville, AR. This exhibit is open at night to give you a unique encounter with art, activating all your senses. There is no age limit or requirement, anyone and everyone are welcome! Visitors can enjoy North Forest Lights now through January 2, 2022.
