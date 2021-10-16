CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Enjoying These Views? Thank Our Volunteer Teams

northloop.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if they haven’t made enough dramatic improvements already this season, volunteers were back along the river bank today planting 270 flowering perennials that will hopefully provide more color in the years to come. “This will just be a premier area of the park once they start going,” said...

northloop.org

Comments / 0

Related
ourcommunitynow.com

Two families thank Variety KC volunteer printer

Two “Variety KC” families say that a bicycle and an iPad make life easier for their two special needs kids. Bill Shippee is the man responsible for providing the equipment.
CHARITIES
visitbentonville.com

Enjoy Enchanting Views at "North Forest Lights"

Enjoy Enchanting Views at Cristal Bridges Museum of American Art's "North Forest Lights" This Fall and Winter. Come experience the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's North Forest Light exhibit, where the forest comes to life through sound, light, and special effects! Five different installations will come to life through your walk. The Crystal Grove, Forest Frequencies, The Hearth, Whispering Tree, and Memory of Water. Fall is the perfect time for family and friends to go out and enjoy nature, and there is no better place to do that than in Bentonville, AR. This exhibit is open at night to give you a unique encounter with art, activating all your senses. There is no age limit or requirement, anyone and everyone are welcome! Visitors can enjoy North Forest Lights now through January 2, 2022.
MUSEUMS
robsonranchpioneerpress.com

Thank You Friends: Olympics Volunteers

Thank you, Tena Pitts and Marcia Elving, for volunteering to take on the responsibility of Robson Ranch 2021 Olympics registration and distribution of the t-shirts. Tena and Marcia are new members of the Living Well Committee and by them volunteering, the Olympics was a success for our great community! Thanks to everyone that participated in the Olympics and to the Event Coordinators! You make our Olympics happen! Until next year, stay healthy and continue to exercise by using our outstanding facilities.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Shoreline#The North Loop
Lowell Sun

Enjoying fall colors? Thank a squirrel

As a gardener who also likes to feed the birds, I have a love-hate relationship with squirrels. They dig up flower bulbs, steal my birdseed and bury nuts in my herb box. We even had a family of squirrels take up residence in our attic once. We listened to thumps, scratches and scurrying at all hours of the day and night, driving the dogs and us bonkers until we had them trapped and humanely removed.
ANIMALS
goodmorningwilton.com

LETTER: Minks to Sinks Volunteers Thank Wilton Community

We were so happy to be back under the tents last week holding our Minks to Sinks tag sale to benefit Family & Children’s Agency (FCA) after having to cancel the last three sales due to the pandemic. We are so grateful for all the support we receive each year. Thank you for your generosity, donations, consignments, and shopping. We look forward to seeing you back under the tents in May for our spring sale.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Vicksburg Post

Mahoney: Our OTRR volunteers and sponsors deserve a huge ‘Thank You!’

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation is so grateful for all the organizations and individuals that encouraged, sponsored, volunteered, supported and participated in the 33rd annual Over the River Run. The financial support from Ergon, Ameristar Casino, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi, International Paper, Vollor Vollor & Herring, WaterView...
VICKSBURG, MS
oakpark.com

Thanks for helping us build our dream

Despite the rain, over 100 guests gathered last week to celebrate the dedication ceremony of Maguire Hall. The gorgeous voices of the St. Catherine-St. Lucy (SCSL) and Fenwick choirs combined to uplift and inspire, the story of our journey was magnificently shared, donors who made the day possible were heartfully acknowledged, and our spaces were blessed by Rev. Peddicord.
OAK PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WUSA9

Enjoy fall festivities at Valley View Farm | Get Up Getaways

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — Families looking to partake in fall festivities have plenty of pumpkin patches, orchards, and haunted houses to visit in the DMV area. One option is just an hour drive west of the Capital Beltway. Valley View Farm in Fauquier County, Virginia, offers a peaceful day at the farm the whole family can enjoy.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
The Free Press

Our View: Let there be holiday lights

Thumbs up to the return of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights after it had to be canceled last year. Organizer Scott Wojcik, Kiwanis members and a crew of 1,000 volunteers are already going through the lights and displays in preparation for turning Sibley Park into a wonderland of lights, displays, music and more.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Baltimore

Volunteers Help The Baltimore Tree Trust Revitalize An Empty Space In Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Volunteers are helping the Baltimore Tree Trust plant 100 trees in an empty space in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. “The Baltimore Tree Trust is really focused on increasing the tree canopy in Baltimore city,” MedStar Harbor Hospital Green Team member Joan Plisko said. The trees are being planted near MedStar Harbor Hospital in an area that will be called MedStar Harbor Park West. Eventually, walkways and benches will be added too. “We really focus on highlighting neighborhoods that really aren’t accessing those resources or have access to those resources,” Baltimore Tree Trust Communications and Outreach Manager Ryan Alston said. This project stemmed from another project at the hospital where trees were planted to help control stormwater runoff. The money to plant the trees came from a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation. The Foundation and UPS volunteered to help plant the trees. “Trees are good for the environment,” Plisko said. “They’re good for our physical health. They’re good for our emotional health. They’re good for community gathering.” The group is planting just about half of the trees right now, they plan to come back next week and plant the other half.
BALTIMORE, MD
WANE-TV

Nature makes a comeback at Allen County parks thanks to volunteers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers showed up in groups of family and friends for the Great Tree Canopy Comeback. Friends of the Parks of Allen County invited citizens to partner with area parks & trails departments, including Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails, to plant new trees in parks and public spaces during the 20th annual Great Tree Canopy Comeback Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
arkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: Town of BV Thanks Mt. Olivet Volunteers

The Town of Buena Vista Administration and Board of Trustees would like to thank the staff, individuals, church groups, and organizations that volunteered and donated their time, energy, and resources cleaning up the grounds and gravesites at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. The cemetery looks excellent. A special thanks to the...
BUENA VISTA, CO
newscenter1.tv

Silver City Volunteer Fire Department thanks community with Booya

SILVER CITY, S.D. — Silver City Volunteer Fire Department held a Booya today to thank the community for their support. Booya is a Belgian stew that the crew worked hard to prepare, and desserts of course were served too. Three Silver City VFD firefighters responded recently to the Auburn Fire,...
SILVER CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy