NBA

Sixers coach Doc Rivers still not yet ready to give up on Ben Simmons

By Ky Carlin
USA Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnically, Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers as the 25-year old 3-time All-Star continues to work through all of the drama that has come out since his official trade request in August. The Sixers have been looking to accommodate his request, but they also have...

sixerswire.usatoday.com

Doc Rivers
Ben Simmons
#The New Orleans Pelicans#Sixers Wire
