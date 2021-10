Welcome back, wonderful warmth! As the headline promises, we're vaulting into another warm stretch, with two whole days of 70+ degree high temperatures. We are tracking a couple of cold fronts that will impact New Jersey. Temperatures will fall from the 70s to the 60s to the 50s by early next week. At least those frontal boundaries will be starved for moisture, keeping rain chances minimal.

