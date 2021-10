@Lullaby2021 I totally understand your frustrations! Have you taken progress photos or measurements? The scale truly isn't your friend unless you are focused on the number vs. body composition. What are your goals? If you are looking strictly to lose weight, I suggest maximizing your time in the gym. Perform 30 - 45 minutes of HIIT. During your walks incorporate light weights (dumbbells or ankle weights) and perform some strength training. A food suggestion is to lower your carbs. Add a lean protein to each meal and always have a green veggie. If that does not work, you may have to readjust a few more times but that happens. Good luck on your journey!

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 5 DAYS AGO