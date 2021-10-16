CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bill Clinton to spend 1 more night in California hospital

By HAVEN DALEY and LOU KESTEN
 8 days ago
Bill Clinton Hospitalized United States Secret Service special agents wait outside the University of California Irvine Medical Center is seen in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Former President Bill Clinton is the UC Irvine Medical Center hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes)

ORANGE, Calif. — (AP) — Bill Clinton will spend one more night at a Southern California hospital where he is recovering from an infection, a spokesman said Saturday.

“President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the past 24 hours,” spokesman Angel Ureña said in a statement.

Clinton will remain overnight at University of California Irvine Medical Center “to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow,” the statement said.

Hillary Clinton has been with her husband at the hospital southeast of Los Angeles. She returned Saturday with her daughter Chelsea Clinton around 8 a.m. Saturday in an SUV accompanied by secret service agents.

President Joe Biden said Friday night that he had spoken to Bill Clinton and the former president “sends his best.”

“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut.

Clinton, 75, was admitted on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, Ureña said.

“He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football,” said Ureña's Saturday statement.

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, but he is on the mend and never went into septic shock, a potentially life-threatening condition.

The aide, who spoke to reporters at the hospital on the condition his name wasn’t used, said Clinton was in an intensive care section of the hospital but wasn't receiving ICU care.

In the years since Clinton left the White House in 2001, the former president has faced health scares. In 2004, he underwent quadruple bypass surgery after experiencing prolonged chest pains and shortness of breath. He returned to the hospital for surgery for a partially collapsed lung in 2005, and in 2010 he had a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery.

He responded by embracing a largely vegan diet that saw him lose weight and report improved health.

Clinton repeatedly returned to the stump, campaigning for Democratic candidates, most notably Hillary Clinton during her failed 2008 bid for the presidential nomination. And in 2016, as Hillary Clinton sought the White House as the Democratic nominee, her husband — by then a grandfather and nearing 70 — returned to the campaign trail.

Kesten reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Christopher Weber in Los Angeles; Stefanie Dazio in Orange, California; Zeke Miller in Hartford, Connecticut; and Alexandra Jaffe in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

