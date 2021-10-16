Clayton County police issue Mattie’s Call for woman last seen walking down highway

Mattie's Call issued for Kimberly Stanley (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are asking for help from the public to find a woman with several mental health issues they say walked away from her Riverdale area home and hasn’t been seen since.

Police said they issued a Mattie’s Call for 40-year-old Kimberly Stanley. Officers said they were called to a home on Westfield Drive near Riverdale around 5 p.m Friday.

People at the home told officers Stanley was upset over her family being forced to move and other family issues and she walked away.

Police said Stanley was last seen near 6690 GA 85 in Riverdale.

Police describe Stanley as 5-1 tall, 98 lbs with blonde hair and hazel eyes. They said she was last seen wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt and gray dress white stripers.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen Stanley or know anything about where she is to call them at 770-477-3550.

