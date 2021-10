Twitter suspended the official government account for US Rep Jim Banks after he misgendered Dr Rachel Levine, a top secretary with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the nation’s highest-ranking openly transgender official.Ms Levine was sworn in this week as an admiral of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. She also is the organisation’s first-ever female four-star admiral.In a post on the social media platform on 19 October, Mr Banks mocked the news and said her title was “taken by a man”.Twitter said the comment violated its rules against hateful conduct prohibiting the “targeted misgendering...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO