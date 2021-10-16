Mid-County FD Monthly Stats

Established in 1883, Thermoid produces one of the broadest lines of industrial rubber products available anywhere in the world. The products the company manufactures are used in dozens of industries, including air, automotive, aviation, bulk transfer, chemical, marine, water, and welding. From industrial hoses to ducting to conveyor belts, Thermoid’s engineering expertise and customer focus have enabled them to provide products for even the most challenging environments across air, land, sub-sea, and even space.
