Mid-County FD Monthly Stats

The recent trend of increased call loads for Lake Area fire districts continued in September...

Two Injured In Miller County Wreck

Two people are injured late Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of routes “17” and “42” in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened when 51-year-old Dianne Karpowecz, of St. Louis, pulled into the path of 37-year-old David Edmonds, of Iberia. Both suffered minor injuries and were treated at Lake Regional.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
aroundptown.com

Whiteside County Mid-Week Covid Report

Information provided by the Whiteside County Health Department. Between Tuesday October 19th and Thursday, October 21st the Whiteside County Health Department announced 31 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 recoveries. Cases: (12)Under 20, (4)20s, (5)30s, (5)40s, (4)50s, (3)60s,(1)70s. Visit: https://coronavirus-response-whiteside.hub.arcgis.com.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
VFW Road Closed In Eldon Area

Weather permitting, repairs continue today along VFW Road in the Eldon Area. Miller County Presiding Commissioner Tom Wright says the closure will stretch from the intersection of 54/52 to Cender Road. The roadway is expected to be closed through today and re-opening to traffic on Friday.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Medical Calls Dominate Week For The Gravois Fire District

Medical calls dominated responses over the past week for the Gravois Fire District. Deputy Chief Sheper says 27 of the 28 calls dealt with medical emergencies. The only non-medical call happened during the evening hours of Wednesday, the 13th, when personnel responded to a location along O-Road to investigate a possible gas leak.
HEALTH
Routine Weeks Expected For County Commissions

It appears to be a routine week coming up for the Camden and Miller County commissions. In Tuscumbia, there are no identified items on the commission’s agenda other than reviewing payment invoices. In Camdenton, the published agenda for Tuesday, the 19th, indicates that there will be discussion on road vacation orders, the Tri-County Lodging Association and parking lot lights. The meetings are open to the public.
TUSCUMBIA, MO
Benton County Roadwork

Motorists who normally use Route-65 south of Warsaw during the evening and overnight hours will need to find an alternate route for a couple days this week. The roadway, under the Route-83 overpass, will be shut down in both directions to allow contractors for MoDOT to work on the bridge deck and driving surface. Signage and messaging boards will be used to give motorists the heads-up in that area during the work. The lane closures will begin at 6pm on Thursday until 7am on Friday…and then again at 6pm on Friday until 7am on Saturday. The bridge, itself, is expected to remain closed until early November.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
Albany Herald

Lee County hospital is 'on the clock' with six-month extension

LEESBURG — Billy Mathis admits that the challenge presented to the Lee County officials and private individuals who remain hell-bent and determined to build a hospital in the county is a daunting one ... actually, an insurmountable one. Talking about the glimmer of hope that the Department of Public Health...
LEE COUNTY, GA
kwhi.com

BRENHAM FD RESPONDS TO MONDAY EVENING ACCIDENTS

The Brenham Fire Department had a busy evening Monday, responding to a pair of accidents. Firefighters were first called at 7 p.m. to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West, close to the intersection with Westwood Lane, for a two-vehicle accident involving an SUV and an 18-wheeler. No injuries were...
BRENHAM, TX
News Now Warsaw

REMC Grant Provides Equipment To Burket FD

BURKET – The Burket/Seward Township Fire Department recently took delivery of new ice and water rescue equipment provided by Kosciusko County REMC via their Operation Round-up grant Program. Because of the assistance provided by KREMC, the department was able to purchase new cold water rescue suits, life jackets rated for...
BURKET, IN
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Marks Manufacturing Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County recognized October as Manufacturing Month during its monthly legislature meeting. This national recognition focuses on supporting local manufacturers and honoring the valuable role they play in the economy. Since the 1800s, manufacturing has been the livelihood of many Oswego families through companies such as Kingsford...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
CBS Sacramento

Parts Of Nevada County May Be Evacuated Due To Storms

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Portions of Nevada County are under an evacuation advisory due to Sunday’s incoming storm. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood and Debris Flow Watch through Monday. Heavy rain is possible over the River Fire burn scar, which could create ash and debris flows. Debris flows occur over recently burned areas where is no longer vegetation to absorb water and keep soil in place. Additionally, a fast-moving mix of mud, ash, and debris can form and move downslope even faster than one could run or drive, according to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. The areas under an advisory are located west of Colfax.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
newschannel6now.com

Burkburnett FD fights fire on South Preston

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Fire Department extinguished a house fire on South Preston Road on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 1:35 p.m. and saw smoke coming from the house. They quickly put the fire out, which had spread through a hallway and bedroom. The residents were...
BURKBURNETT, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton FD hosts firefighter training

The City of Pleasanton Fire Department hosted a training for multiple counties and firefighters over the weekend. Metro Fire provided the training, 76 students in total attended the three-day training. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, the trainees went through simulations involving vehicle extrication. The training grounds consisted of multiple vehicles and tools required during an extrication process. This was the first time Pleasanton hosted the training. Pleasanton Fire Chief Mario Escobedo said the training was a success and they hope to host it again next year.
PLEASANTON, TX
KRMS Radio

TORNADO WARNING FOR MORGAN COUNTY UNTIL 5:30PM

TORNADO WARNING FOR MORGAN COUNTY. The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Morgan County in central Missouri... * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 501 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Smithton, or near Sedalia, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Syracuse... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
rheaheraldnews.com

Graysville FD douse residential fire

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, the Graysville Volunteer Fire Department received an alarm of a mobile home fire on Burnett Street. On arrival Firefighters reported fire showing on multiple sides of the residence. Firefighters made a forcible entry and contained the fire to the bedroom and hall way.
GRAYSVILLE, TN
peakofohio.com

Thermoid named Logan County Chamber Business of the Month

Established in 1883, Thermoid produces one of the broadest lines of industrial rubber products available anywhere in the world. The products the company manufactures are used in dozens of industries, including air, automotive, aviation, bulk transfer, chemical, marine, water, and welding. From industrial hoses to ducting to conveyor belts, Thermoid’s engineering expertise and customer focus have enabled them to provide products for even the most challenging environments across air, land, sub-sea, and even space.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

