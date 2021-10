There's only one member of the Kardashian-Jenner family that isn't splashing her love life on gossip magazines and for E!'s ever-watchful cameras: Kendall Jenner. The secretive sister has been dating her beau, basketball pro Devin Booker, have been dating for more than a year, but it's rare that she mentions him, posts about him, or even appears in public with him. But sources say the love is real — not reality TV fodder. Here's everything you need to know, from an unexpected double date to their Italian getaway.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO