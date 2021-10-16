GFPD Announces Promotions

A combined 237 years to be served in the “big house” by 21 offenders recently sentenced in Morgan County Circuit Court. Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee says among those who were sent off is Richard Siebenmorgan. Siebenmorgan received eight years, each, for felony DWI causing serious injury, BAC chronic offender, forgery and felony possession of forging instruments, along with seven years for felony driving revoked. Others included Michelle Bailey who was sentenced to at least 12 years for drug-related charges while Trustin Coffin, Howard Andrus the third and Coetta Lutjen each received at least 10 years on various charges. Dunklee also says that many of the sentences will be served concurrently or in treatment instead.

MORGAN COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO