GFPD Announces Promotions

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced promotions of three correctional officers:. -- Correctional Officer Tim Weese to Correctional Sergeant on January 13. -- Correctional Sgt. Scott Aldridge to Correctional Lieutenant on May 23. -- and Correctional Sgt. Jeremy Howard to Correctional Lieutenant on Oct. 14. Weese...
The Mesquite Police Department has announced the promotion of a new Assistant Police Chief. On Friday, the department held a ceremony announcing that of Captain Doug Yates would join Assistant Police Chief David Faaborg in the leadership support of Police Chief David Gill. According to Mesquite police, Yates has more...
The Ferraro Group, a public relations and public affairs firm with offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Phoenix, Ariz., and Washington, D.C., announced today several employee promotions across its public relations and public affairs departments. Misty Grimmer, Latoya Bembry, Gabby McGregor, Emma Williams and Tommy Ferraro have all received promotions in their respective departments.
Carlton Harris, the father of murdered child Major Harris, has repeatedly bashed Milwaukee police in televised press conferences, but what the media haven’t told you is that he’s wanted on warrants in multiple cases across three counties for various offenses, has open charges for serious domestic-abuse related violent felony crimes, and has a child support lien through the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
Christopher RansomPhoto from Christopher Ransom's Facebook. Usually, the consequences of a bad joke are some groans from loved ones. While dad jokes have taken flight with many comedians and paternal figures, most are forgotten faster than the joke is told. Nobody gets shot.
Nine people are facing drug charges following the execution of 20 search warrants in Utica, Whitesboro and Yorkville Wednesday morning. The warrants stem from a multi-agency investigation that started in April of 2020. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the agencies have been investigating the distribution and possession with...
BUCKS COUNTY >> A Middletown Township couple convicted in absentia on Wednesday, Oct. 6 in a case of child neglect one doctor described as the worst he’s ever seen has been taken into custody by U.S. Federal Marshals. On October 15 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Deputy Marshals and Task Force...
A Jamaican preacher and 41 of his congregants were arrested last week after two people were killed during an alleged “human sacrifice.”. Kevin O. Smith, a self-proclaimed “prophet,” and the church members were arrested for slitting the throats of 39-year-old office worker Tanecka Gardner and an unidentified man. Friends told...
READING, Pa. — Reading police said they seized large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana, valued at more than $600,000, while executing a search warrant at a second-floor apartment in the 300 block of North 8th Street on Wednesday. "In addition, two SKS rifles, one AR-15 rifle, one...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown man and his 14-year-old nephew died in a fire in July 2020 because a Lehigh County 911 dispatcher did not understand his pleas for help in Spanish and hung up the call, a federal lawsuit by a group of former dispatchers alleges. The seven supervisors...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Howard County could be getting a police accountability board that will take complaints on police misconduct, if the County Council approves a bill that County Executive Calvin Ball just pre-filed. The idea of a police accountability board is based on the major police reform bill passed by...
A Columbia woman faces pending drug charges in Camden County after being taken into custody Monday morning by the highway patrol. The patrol report indicates that 21-year-old Madalynn Tucker had cocaine and xanax on her. Tucker was taken to the Camden County Jail.
Officials report that the human remains discovered at Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve two days ago have been identified as Jacob “Jake” Cefolia, the United Airlines executive who went missing last year. Cefolia was reported missing over a year ago, on Aug. 8, 2020. Not long after the missing person report...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating terroristic threats against Central High School that have been circulating through the social media platform Snapchat. Authorities say just before 9 p.m. on Friday they were alerted about a Snapchat message threatening future acts of violence...
A combined 237 years to be served in the “big house” by 21 offenders recently sentenced in Morgan County Circuit Court. Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee says among those who were sent off is Richard Siebenmorgan. Siebenmorgan received eight years, each, for felony DWI causing serious injury, BAC chronic offender, forgery and felony possession of forging instruments, along with seven years for felony driving revoked. Others included Michelle Bailey who was sentenced to at least 12 years for drug-related charges while Trustin Coffin, Howard Andrus the third and Coetta Lutjen each received at least 10 years on various charges. Dunklee also says that many of the sentences will be served concurrently or in treatment instead.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Buffalo seized more than one ton of marijuana valued at roughly $5 million concealed in a recent cargo shipment. A truck and trailer inspected Wednesday at the Peace Bridge purported to be carrying only bathroom vanities, but...
Great Falls Police detectives are currently investigating two assaults that took place in the downtown area and are believed to be related. One occurred at the end of September and the other the first week of October, according to GFPD, in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue North and the 100 block of 8th Street North.
A 36-year-old Columbia man faces several pending charges after being arrested early Saturday morning by the highway patrol. The patrol’s report indicates that Russell Ingram is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, DWI persistent offender and other traffic-related offenses. Ingram was taken to the Miller County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.
