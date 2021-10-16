CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

GFPD Announces Promotions

By KRMS Newsroom
KRMS Radio
 9 days ago

The Gravois Fire District has announced a couple of promotions to keep watchful eyes...

www.krmsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Richland County Sheriff's Office announces three promotions in jail staff

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced promotions of three correctional officers:. -- Correctional Officer Tim Weese to Correctional Sergeant on January 13. -- Correctional Sgt. Scott Aldridge to Correctional Lieutenant on May 23. -- and Correctional Sgt. Jeremy Howard to Correctional Lieutenant on Oct. 14. Weese...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mesquite Police Department Announces New Assistant Chief, Other Promotions

The Mesquite Police Department has announced the promotion of a new Assistant Police Chief. On Friday, the department held a ceremony announcing that of Captain Doug Yates would join Assistant Police Chief David Faaborg in the leadership support of Police Chief David Gill. According to Mesquite police, Yates has more...
MESQUITE, TX
This Is Reno

The Ferraro Group announces promotions of public relations and public affairs team (sponsored)

The Ferraro Group, a public relations and public affairs firm with offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Phoenix, Ariz., and Washington, D.C., announced today several employee promotions across its public relations and public affairs departments. Misty Grimmer, Latoya Bembry, Gabby McGregor, Emma Williams and Tommy Ferraro have all received promotions in their respective departments.
RENO, NV
wisconsinrightnow.com

Carlton Harris: Major’s Dad Has Child Support Lien, Wanted on Warrants in 3 Counties

Carlton Harris, the father of murdered child Major Harris, has repeatedly bashed Milwaukee police in televised press conferences, but what the media haven’t told you is that he’s wanted on warrants in multiple cases across three counties for various offenses, has open charges for serious domestic-abuse related violent felony crimes, and has a child support lien through the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gfpd
Author Ed Anderson

T-Mobile Robbery Results In Multiple Deaths

Christopher RansomPhoto from Christopher Ransom's Facebook. Usually, the consequences of a bad joke are some groans from loved ones. While dad jokes have taken flight with many comedians and paternal figures, most are forgotten faster than the joke is told. Nobody gets shot.
QUEENS, NY
Reporter

Bucks County couple convicted of child neglect taken into custody

BUCKS COUNTY >> A Middletown Township couple convicted in absentia on Wednesday, Oct. 6 in a case of child neglect one doctor described as the worst he’s ever seen has been taken into custody by U.S. Federal Marshals. On October 15 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Deputy Marshals and Task Force...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wmleader.com

Preacher Kevin O. Smith, parishioners arrested for alleged human sacrifices

A Jamaican preacher and 41 of his congregants were arrested last week after two people were killed during an alleged “human sacrifice.”. Kevin O. Smith, a self-proclaimed “prophet,” and the church members were arrested for slitting the throats of 39-year-old office worker Tanecka Gardner and an unidentified man. Friends told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMZ-TV Online

Major drug bust part of RPD's Operation Cease Fire

READING, Pa. — Reading police said they seized large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana, valued at more than $600,000, while executing a search warrant at a second-floor apartment in the 300 block of North 8th Street on Wednesday. "In addition, two SKS rifles, one AR-15 rifle, one...
READING, PA
valleynewslive.com

GFPD investigating possible Snapchat terroristic threats against Central High

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating terroristic threats against Central High School that have been circulating through the social media platform Snapchat. Authorities say just before 9 p.m. on Friday they were alerted about a Snapchat message threatening future acts of violence...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KRMS Radio

Morgan County Sends 21 Offenders To Prison For Combined 237 Years

A combined 237 years to be served in the “big house” by 21 offenders recently sentenced in Morgan County Circuit Court. Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee says among those who were sent off is Richard Siebenmorgan. Siebenmorgan received eight years, each, for felony DWI causing serious injury, BAC chronic offender, forgery and felony possession of forging instruments, along with seven years for felony driving revoked. Others included Michelle Bailey who was sentenced to at least 12 years for drug-related charges while Trustin Coffin, Howard Andrus the third and Coetta Lutjen each received at least 10 years on various charges. Dunklee also says that many of the sentences will be served concurrently or in treatment instead.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
WPXI Pittsburgh

Feds seize $5 million in marijuana at Port of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Buffalo seized more than one ton of marijuana valued at roughly $5 million concealed in a recent cargo shipment. A truck and trailer inspected Wednesday at the Peace Bridge purported to be carrying only bathroom vanities, but...
BUFFALO, NY
theelectricgf.com

GFPD seeking information on downtown assaults

Great Falls Police detectives are currently investigating two assaults that took place in the downtown area and are believed to be related. One occurred at the end of September and the other the first week of October, according to GFPD, in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue North and the 100 block of 8th Street North.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMS Radio

Columbia Man Faces Drug Charges In Miller County

A 36-year-old Columbia man faces several pending charges after being arrested early Saturday morning by the highway patrol. The patrol’s report indicates that Russell Ingram is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon, DWI persistent offender and other traffic-related offenses. Ingram was taken to the Miller County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy