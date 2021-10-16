CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Week Ahead in Mergers and Acquisitions: Oct. 18, 2021

By Sierra Jackson
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe1qa_0cTTc1sj00

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the M&A law community.

Monday, Oct. 18

1:30 p.m. - Investment firms HIG Capital and Bain Capital will ask Vice Chancellor Lori Will to grant summary judgement in a suit challenging the fairness of three deals related to surgery centers operator Surgery Partners Inc. The transactions include HIG’s $502.7 million deal to sell its stake in Surgery Partners to Bain and Surgery Partners’ $760 million acquisition of National Surgical Healthcare. The investment firms have denied wrongdoing.

The case is Colleen Witmer v. H.I.G Capital et al, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2017-0862. For the shareholder: Jason Leviton of Block & Leviton. For HIG: Michael Carlinsky and Adam Abensohn of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. For Bain: Lewis Clayton and Jessica Carey of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

10 a.m. - The American Bar Association will host a panel called “Semiconductor Merger Reviews under US-China Trade Tensions,” to discuss the cause of delays in Chinese antitrust review of mergers in the semiconductor industry. The event will be moderated by Farrell Malone of Latham & Watkins. Speakers include Alinka Flaminia of Cadence Design Systems; Andrew Foster of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; Janet Hui of JunHe Law Offices; and Elizabeth Xiao-Ru Wang of Compass Lexecon. For more information, click here.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

10 a.m. - A former Regency Energy Partners shareholder will ask the Delaware Supreme Court to revive dismissed claims in a suit accusing Regency’s board of violating a partnership agreement by approving the energy company’s $18 billion merger with pipeline business Equity Transfer Partner.

The case is Dieckman v. Regency GP LP, Delaware Supreme Court, No. 92-2021. For the shareholder: Jeroen van Kwawegen and Edward Timlin of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; and Mark Gardy and James Notis of Gardy & Notis. For Regency GP: Michael Holmes, John Wander and Craig Zieminski of Vinson & Elkins.

11 a.m. - Shareholder Representative Services, on behalf of the sellers of health plan company HealthSun, will ask Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick during a rescheduled hearing to grant its motion for summary judgement of a suit accusing Anthem Inc of preventing the release of escrowed funds. The sellers say they were supposed to receive the money as part of Anthem’s acquisition of HealthSun. Anthem has denied the allegations.

The case is Shareholder Representative Serv LLC v. ATH Holding Company LLC, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0443. For SRS: A. Thompson Bayliss of Abrams & Bayliss. For ATH Holding Co: Glenn Kurtz of White & Case.

11:10 a.m. - The Williams Cos will ask the Delaware Supreme Court to reverse a lower court’s ruling that the oil pipeline company board breached its fiduciary duty when it adopted an “extreme” poison pill to prevent shareholder activism during the COVID-19 pandemic and a global oil price war. The Williams Cos argues that the poison pill was a reasonable response to concern about potential shareholder activism.

The case is The Williams Companies, Inc et al. v. Steven Wolosky et al., Delaware Supreme Court, No. 139-2021. For The Williams Cos: Andrew Ditchfield, Brian Burnovski and Mari Byrne of Davis Polk & Wardwell. For the shareholders: Mark Lebovitch of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; Jeremy Friedman and David Tejtel of Friedman Oster & Tejtel.

Thursday, Oct. 21

10:00 a.m. - Former shareholders of Chinese solar energy company JA Solar will argue to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to revive their lawsuit alleging the company and two officers defrauded investors by deflating the company's worth before a merger only to immediately relist the company in China with a much higher valuation.

The case is Altimeo Asset Management ODS et al. v. JA Solar Holdings et al., No. 20-4268, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Altimeo Asset Management: Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz

For JA Solar: Bradley Klein of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

11 a.m. - Anthem Inc will ask Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick to dismiss a suit alleging that the health insurance provider has refused to release $50 million in escrowed funds as part of its acquisition of Medicare plan managers Freedom Health and Optimum Healthcare. Anthem has denied wrongdoing.

The case is K&P Holding v. ATH Holding, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0396. For K&P: John Seaman of Abrams & Bayliss. For Anthem: Glenn Kurtz of White & Case.

Friday, Oct. 22

1:00 p.m. - Fordham University School of Law will hold its annual symposium on corporate and financial law, focused on special purpose acquisition vehicles. The daylong symposium will examine SPACs' role in financial markets and "explore whether the current body of corporate and securities law is sufficient to regulate" the offerings. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce will give the keynote speech.

(UPDATE: This story has been updated with additional court proceedings happening Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.)

Know of an event that could be included in Week Ahead in M&A? Contact Sierra Jackson at sierra.jackson@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybiz.com

Increased Scrutiny will Likely Limit Future Mergers and Acquisitions

An executive order signed by President Biden on July 9 will shake things up in the world of wine. An executive order signed by President Biden on July 9 will shake things up in the world of wine. The order, “Promoting Competition in the American Economy” (PCAE), intends to decrease barriers for smaller businesses while making it more difficult and costly for large companies to acquire competitors.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Motley Fool

Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Moderna predicts $20 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales this year. The company is expanding its offerings in the coronavirus space as it works on potential boosters and a next-generation vaccine candidate. Programs in cytomegalovirus and HIV, if successful, could result in game-changing products. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has helped many investors get...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Allbirds Preps to Kick Off Public Debut With $2 Billion Valuation

Eco-friendly sneaker maker Allbirds (BIRD) - Get Allbirds Report on Monday said it is looking at a valuation of more than $2 billion for its initial public offering on there Nasdaq stock market that is expected to net the company close to $270 million. The San Francisco company, backed by...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Footwear News

Allbirds Seeks to Raise Up to $269 Million in Market Debut

Allbirds has high hopes for its upcoming IPO. The sustainable sneaker brand will offer 19.2 million shares at a selling price between $12 and $14 per share, according to a Monday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At most, Allbirds says it could raise up to $269 million in its market debut, targeting an up to $2.2 billion valuation. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRD. When it initially filed for an IPO in August, Allbirds said it wanted to lead the way for a “Sustainable Public Equity Offering, or SPO,” which...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Anthem Inc#Ja Solar Holdings#Cos#M A#Surgery Partners Inc#Hig#H I G Capital Et Al#Paul Weiss#Wharton Garrison#Chinese#Latham Watkins#Cadence Design Systems#Junhe Law Offices#Compass Lexecon#Regency Energy Partners#Gardy Notis
The Independent

Dividends soar as companies hand out Covid cash reserves

Shareholder dividends paid to investors soared this year as companies handed out cash hoarded during the pandemic, according to new data.Payouts hit £34.9 billion between July and September, 89% higher than the same period last year, according to financial data firm Link Group.The sharp jump was in part due to large one-off dividends, but regular dividends also soared by 52.6% to £27.7 billion.The good news is that we have consistently seen companies deliver more in dividends than we thought likely at the beginning of the yearIan Stokes, Link GroupPayouts halved in the same period last year as the pandemic took...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Column: Fund capitulation on U.S. bonds reaches historic levels

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Hedge funds and speculators are dumping U.S. Treasury bonds at a pace rarely seen before, a sign of the rapidly accelerating momentum behind bets that the Federal Reserve will bring forward its first interest rate increase since 2018. What’s more, the latest CFTC positioning data do...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. Treasury names former JP Morgan executive as racial equity czar

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has named Janis Bowdler, a Latina activist and former head of the philanthropic arm of JP Morgan Chase (JITAX.O), as the first-ever counselor for racial equity at the Treasury Department, a Treasury official said. A racial equity review during the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
MarketWatch

Major U.S. banks continue to finance oil and gas industry, study says

JPMorgan Chase Citigroup and Bank of America collected the most fees from the oil, gas and coal sectors in the past six years, according to a Bloomberg study released Monday. The news service said these and other major banks have drawn in at least $17 billion in fees and floated about $4 trillion in loans for fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement on climate was reached in 2015. So far in 2021, major banks helped generate $459 billion in bonds and loans for the oil, gas and coal businesses, according to Bloomberg data. The banks at the time time led $463 billion worth of green bonds and loans. The study comes ahead of the UN Climate Summit starting Oct. 31 in Glasgow.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity, Digital Brands Top List Again, SPAC AGC Joins Ahead Of Merger

Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC). A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy