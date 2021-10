Simply comparing results, the Marshall and Willowridge football teams have not taken quite the same route to their impressive records. But for the third time in four years, the rivals take perfect league ledgers into their annual showdown. Marshall (7-0 overall, 5-0 district) and Willowridge (4-1, 4-0) meet Oct. 15 at Hall Stadium for a game that should help decide District 11-5A Division II.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO