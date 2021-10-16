CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD 10.16.21

By Nichole Hannahs
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colts defeated the Bobcats 25-13, 25-16 and 25-8. Meadowbrook finishes the season 21-1 overall and 15-1 in the MVL and won their second straight MVL Championship. The Bobcats were led by Camryn Gebhart who was 100 percent serving with 1 ace, 11 digs and 2 blocks. Ava Byerly was 100...

NBC4 Columbus

8 area high school football teams finish regular season undefeated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Eight area teams finished the 2021 regular season with a perfect record as the playoffs are set to begin next week. Undefeated Teams Marysville (9-0) New Albany (10-0) Upper Arlington (10-0) Big Walnut (10-0) Bloom-Carroll (10-0) Granville (9-0) Mechanicsburg (10-0) Berne Union (9-0) First undefeated regular season since… Berne Union: 1986 […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
John Glenn
CBS Pittsburgh

One Of The Area’s Top High School Football Prospects Chose To Stay At Perry High

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perry High’s Tyreese Fearbry certainly passes the eye test. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he literally stands out on a football field, especially in the City League. Unlike other top players, Fearbry chose to stay at Perry instead of transferring to a bigger program in the WPIAL. “I’m not one of those kids that wants to go to a big school,” Fearbry said. “They may have some great football players there but they get all the recognition because of the school.” During his junior year, Fearbry added about 25 pounds onto a previously lanky frame and that weight gain drew...
PITTSBURGH, PA
scorebooklive.com

Mississippi high school football scores: Week 9 updates, results (Oct. 22)

Week 9 of the 2021 Mississippi high school football season continues Friday night (Oct. 22) and SBLive has you covered with scores, game recaps, photo galleries, top performers and much more. For complete statewide results, check our scoreboards below:. 6A SCOREBOARD | 5A SCOREBOARD. 4A SCOREBOARD | 3A SCOREBOARD. 2A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WHIZ

Tournament Soccer Results 10.21.21

Steubenville will play Zanesville in the Division II Girls Soccer District Semi Final Site on Mon. Oct. 25th at 6:30pm. It will be played at St. Clairsville Red Devil Stadium. Junior Allie Dunlap netted five goals in the win while Brielle Keck added one of her own. Senior Emily Hudson made 9 saves.
SOCCER
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Girls Cross Country DVC Meet 10.16.21

The Girls Cross Country DVC Meet is hosted by Waubonsie Valley where Naperville North wins the DVC title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. We’ve got the girls cross country DVC meet at Waubonsie Valley and even our furry friends are in attendance for some good competition. The host Warriors get their pre-race chants going as every runner is in search for improving times. Defending sectional champs Naperville North is also in attendance and looking for another DVC plaque.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WHIZ

Muskies Dominate Maysville to Advance

An avalanche of first half goals almost instantly propelled the John Glenn Muskies girls soccer team to a 10-0 victory over the Maysville Panthers. Within 10 minuets remaining in the first half, John Glenn expanded what was a 1-0 lead, rapidly to a 5-0 lead. The Muskies Marina Nicolozakes would score to make it 3-0, scoring off the deflection of a corner kick. Moments later on the assist by Muskies senior Angela Kumler, senior forward Becca Spohn would score to make it 4-0. Spohn would score a remarkable four goals total, with three being scored in the second half. Inside 2 minuets remaining in the first half, a breakaway in transition allowed Angela Kumler to score to make it 5-0 Muskies at halftime.
SOCCER
WHIZ

Local Scores 10/20/2021

Muskies senior forward Becca Spohn scored four goals. John Glenn faces West Muskingum in next round of playoffs. West Muskingum’s Laney Johnson scores game-winning goal in overtime. GIRLS SOCCER. WEST HOLMES 7 HARRISON CENTRAL 2. GIRLS COLLEGE SOCCER. CAPITAL 7 MUSKINGUM 0. Muskingum hosts Otterbein Saturday for senior night at...
SPORTS
WHIZ

Volleyball Tournament Results 10.18.21

The Sheridan girls volleyball team advanced in tournament play with a win over River Valley. Sheridan will now face Unioto on Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated the Panthers 22-25, 15-25 and 20-25. Heath will now travel to London to take on the fifth seed Red Raiders. The game is set for...
VOLLEYBALL
WHIZ

High School Tournament Soccer Scores

The Rosecrans Bishops fell to number two seed Coshocton on the road in tournament action. Coshocton gets goals from Alec Laaper and Skylar Dobson in final 4:15 of the match. The Redskins will now continue on in DIII east play facing West Muskingum on October 27 at a site TBA.
HIGH SCHOOL
WHIZ

Muskingum Preps for Otterbein

Muskingum football will head west to Columbus this Saturday to take on Otterbein. Despite a moral victory of winning the second half last week against Baldwin Wallace, Muskies head coach Eric Ieuter knows his team has learned from last week and are ready to flip the page to get back on track come Saturday afternoon.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Morgan, Philo Roll in First Tournament Games

In girls volleyball Monday night it was the Morgan Raiders and the Philo Electrics that were victorious in the opening round of the high school volleyball playoffs. Morgan was facing Richmond Edison, while Philo was battling Carrollton. In the first match Morgan’s Kenzie Zumbro paced the Raiders offense with a consistent serve percentage and Evelyn Newton lead Morgan in kills.
MORGAN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

