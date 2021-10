If you don’t know who Laura Bailey is by now, picture any anime you’ve watched or video game you’ve played in the last 15 years. She’s probably been in it. Laura Bailey is an award-winning voice actress with nearly 500 IMDB credits to her name. At the age of 18, she made her debut in the voice acting industry voicing the Funimation dub of Kid Trunks in Dragon Ball. Since then, she has taken the industry by storm, voicing more recent games such as The Last of Us Part II where she voices Abby Anderson, and The Avengers game where she voices Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO