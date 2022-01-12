ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe White Lotus – Official Trailer (HBO) The White Lotus will be open for a second season. The HBO comedy took over Twitter this summer, with viewers getting sucked in by both the central mystery (who was in the body bag?) and the minute dramas taking place between the wealthy guests...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli joins cast of The White Lotus season 2

Michael Imperioli is best known for his star-making turn in The Sopranos, where he played the impetuous young gangster Christopher Moltisanti. Now though he’s swapping the mean streets of New Jersey for something far more tropical, he’s joining the cast of the comedy TV series The White Lotus.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Watch the New Trailer for 'Ozark' Season 4 Part 1

Netflix has dropped off a new trailer for part one of the final season of Ozark, which is slated to premiere on the streamer later this month. The series centers on Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney), who become involved with Missouri criminals upon moving to the Ozarks to continue laundering money. The latest trailer sees the Byrde family attempt to navigate a deal between the FBI and Felix Solis’ drug lord Omar Navarro.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Keanu Eyes Hulu Series, Power Book II Adds Regular and More

Keanu Reeves is making his first major foray into television: The Matrix actor is in negotiations to star in the Hulu series The Devil in the White City, from executive producers Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, our sister site Deadline reports. The drama is based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book about the true story of architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer Dr. Henry H. Holmes, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It is unclear which of the two characters Reeves is in talks for. Reeves’ previous TV work includes a role in the web series...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Stars in Apple TV Plus’ Thriller Series

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “Suspicion,” an eight-episode limited series starring Uma Thurman, premiering on Feb. 4. Thurman plays a high-profile CEO living in New York City, where her son is taken by four mysterious, masked kidnappers at a hotel. As the FBI and the U.K.’s National Crime Agency set their eyes on four seemingly ordinary British citizens staying at the hotel, they scramble to prove their innocence — but not everyone can be trusted. In the trailer, the four British visitors struggle to provide alibis, finding themselves in a trans-Atlantic game of cat and mouse. Starring alongside Thurman are Kunal...
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Aubrey Plaza Cast in HBO’s ‘White Lotus’ Season Two

The devil works hard, but HBO’s casting department works harder. Aubrey Plaza is set to star in the sophomore outing of The White Lotus, HBO’s hit series about tourists in Hawaii and the resort employees tasked with dealing with them. Plaza’s casting was announced by HBO on Monday,...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Everything We Know About The White Lotus Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is checking in to The White Lotus. HBO confirmed to E! News that the Parks & Recreation actress is joining the cast of the second installment of the Mike White series. According to Deadline, who first reported the news, Aubrey is set to portray Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. Aubrey is the second confirmed member of the cast, though it's rumored Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role as Tanya. Sopranos star Michael Imperioli was the first to be cast in the series. Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Sydney Sweeney and Steve...
TV SERIES
NYLON

Brittany Snow And Kid Cudi Are Adult Film Stars In Danger In A24's 'X' Trailer

After a year surprisingly short on their trademark horror fare (only Lamb and False Positive really qualify), A24, the studio behind horror hits like Hereditary and The VVitch, is ready to start 2022 off with more of their signature spooks. Up first on the roster is the simply-titled X, which takes place in 1979 and follows “a group of young filmmakers [who] set out to make an adult film in rural Texas,” according to a plot synopsis. “But when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.”
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world,” showrunner, executive producer and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement.  “Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying.” Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes arrive on Netflix Jan. 14. The series stars Dina Shihabi as Melody and Mamoudou Athie as archivist Dan Turner, and features The Conjuring and Malignant director James Wan among its producers.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’ Murray Bartlett Joins Hulu Limited Series ‘Immigrant’

The White Lotus star and SAG Award nominee Murray Bartlett has boarded Hulu’s limited series Immigrant, which hails from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. He joins star and executive producer Kumail Nanjiani. Written and executive produced by Siegel, Immigrant is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales. The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Bartlett joins the series as a series regular and will appear as Nick De Noia. Producer-choreographer Nick De Noia is a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Aubrey Plaza To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Aubrey Plaza has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Parks & Recreation and Legion alumna Plaza, who will be a series regular, is the second confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series, joining previously cast Michael Imperioli. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of...
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

A Degrassi Reboot Is Headed to HBO Max

Another teen reboot is headed to HBO Max, and this time around, we're revisiting the halls of Degrassi High. Today, HBO Max announced that a new installment of the Degrassi television franchise is headed to the streaming platform come 2023. Alongside the reboot news, HBO also shared that all 14 seasons of the early-aughts installment of the series, Degrassi: The Next Generation, which stars Miriam McDonald, Cassie Steele, and—most famously—a young Aubrey Graham, a.k.a. Drake, will be available to stream on the platform starting this spring. The original form of the series, The Kids of Degrassi Street, debuted back in 1979 and has been a television staple ever since.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Lukas Gage, ‘White Lotus’ Actor And Screenwriter, Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Lukas Gage, part of the ensemble cast of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus, has signed with WME for representation. The move comes at a busy time for the actor and writer, who just wrapped production on the Peacock limited series Angelyne starring Emmy Rossum from executive producer Sam Esmail. Gage, whose credits include HBO’s Euphoria, also has the HBO Max movie Moonshot which is hitting the streamer in March. On the writing side, Gage co-wrote with Phoebe Fisher Down Low, a FilmNation drama that he also stars in alongside Zachary Quinto, Simon Rex, Judith Light and Audra McDonald. It centers on a deeply...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Peacock’s ‘Wolf Like Me’: TV Review

Long stretches of Peacock’s Wolf Like Me are basically a two-hander with characters played by Isla Fisher and Josh Gad tentatively embarking on a new romance while discussing the challenges of finding love in your 40s, opening yourself up and exposing your baggage, your damage, to another person. They’re long conversations on park benches or across dinner tables, framed by writer-director Abe Forsythe to accentuate the gulf between his heroes, the space that they and he are struggling to fill. You might be perplexed to know that Wolf Like Me is a show about the strained relationships and the healing properties...
TV SERIES
Harper's Bazaar

The Morning Show

The Morning Show is officially coming back for a third season. Apple TV+ announced the renewal of its flagship drama this week, two months after the Season 2 finale ended on a major cliffhanger. The workplace drama stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as news anchors navigating workplace tensions and the aftermath of sexual misconduct allegations against a former colleague (Steve Carell). Season 2 of the series also tackled the COVID-19 pandemic, ending in March 2020 just before the first shutdowns in New York City.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

The 14 Most Anticipated Netflix Original Series of 2022

I'm no fortune-teller, but I do own hoop earrings and a lot of scarves and know what you're going to be watching on Netflix in 2022. You will meet a tall dark stranger and binge The Crown this year. You will be begging everyone you meet to catch up on Mike Flanagan’s latest spooky series so you can talk about that ending. You won’t be ashamed of how much you like Too Hot To Handle, it’s fine!
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES

