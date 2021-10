Zac Brown Band's new album, The Comeback, is the best work the guys have ever done, according to Zac Brown. He tells us this project was purely organic from start to finish. “You know, I’m free spirited and I just try to be true to myself, and the art that I want to create, and this album doesn’t have any…you know, nothing artificial about it at all. This is a man made record, made by me and my band, and written with all the heart and soul I could muster to put into it, so my next couple of years is just helping get this album out there and playing them live, and trying to expose all the work we done on it. I’m really, really, really proud of it. I’m more proud of this than anything we’ve ever made.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO