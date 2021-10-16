Play of the Night 10/15/2021: Adam Lichtinger’s 97-yard run

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
"Requisite size, length. Natural ball skills with ability to track the ball down the field and make proper adjustments to leverage defenders out of the catch. Seems to flash in the most competitive moments. Plays both ways in 7-v-7, which is a bit surprising, but hates coming off the field. Mentality stands out.
If New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson misses any time with the knee injury he suffered against the New England Patriots today, he’ll have Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon to blame. And Judon knows it. Taking to Twitter after the game, Judon had a message for the injured Jets quarterback....
CeeDee Lamb scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys against the New England Patriots last week. The Cowboys topped the Patriots, 35-29, in overtime at Gillette Stadium last weekend. Dallas improved to 5-1 on the year with the win over New England. Lamb made sure to taunt the Patriots...
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson believes fellow rookie Elijah Moore will eventually find a niche in this offense. Elijah Moore was a star in training camp. But that hasn’t exactly been the case thus far in the regular season. The rookie wide receiver, who the Jets drafted in the second round out of Ole Miss, has caught just eight balls on 20 targets through four games.
Vita Vea is among the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL. But did you know that he was a stud as a running back in high school too?. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, CBS showed video of Vea’s high school running back highlights.
Steve Addazio must have been hoping that taking the Colorado State job in 2020 would help him revitalize his coaching career. But anyone who was paying attention to the finish of Friday night’s game between the Rams and the Utah State Aggies must be left scratching their heads what kind of coaching job he’s doing over there.
I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
It was just 50 years ago today, October 13, 1971, when the first ever World Series game was played under electric lights in a stadium. It was game four, the Baltimore Orioles vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates. The ring of battle was Pittsburgh’s Three River’s Stadium. Now, this of course was...
It’s week 8 of the high school football season and we’ve got highlights from 15 games across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Highlights include… Lakeland at Mid Valley Holy Cross at Old Forge Scranton Prep at Tunkhannock Dunmore at Lackawanna Trail North Pocono at Lake-Lehman Wilkes-Barre Area at Hazleton Area Crestwood at Dallas Valley West at […]
Mike opens the show reacting to last night’s game, and expressing how he does not think Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts are good enough to be a NFL Coach and QB (0:00:00-0:13:20). Mike takes calls on the Eagles, and a little on ben Simmons too with the news he allegedly tried to get out of playing game 7 (0:13:30-1:04:45). Taryn Hatcher joins the show to discuss the Flyers ahead of their season opener (1:04:55-1:15:20). Mike takes more calls (1:15:30-1:24:09). Brian Westbrook joins for the 4pm hour (1:24:19-2:06:56). Mike takes more calls (2:07:06-2:41:50). They close it out with sound off (2:42:00-END).
Missing in the second half of Rock Bridge's game against Battle were two key pieces. The first was Rock Bridge quarterback Nathan Dent. The second was running back Jimmy Whaley. Individually, the two are great players. Together, they form a perfect example of complementary football that propelled Rock Bridge to...
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on October 15th, 2021. Pocahontas (Connor Baker 33 yd TD) Nominee #1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Connor Baker gives Pocahontas the lead with a 33 yard touchdown....
