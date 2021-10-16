Play of the Night 10/15/2021: Adam Lichtinger’s 97-yard run

Mike opens the show reacting to last night’s game, and expressing how he does not think Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts are good enough to be a NFL Coach and QB (0:00:00-0:13:20). Mike takes calls on the Eagles, and a little on ben Simmons too with the news he allegedly tried to get out of playing game 7 (0:13:30-1:04:45). Taryn Hatcher joins the show to discuss the Flyers ahead of their season opener (1:04:55-1:15:20). Mike takes more calls (1:15:30-1:24:09). Brian Westbrook joins for the 4pm hour (1:24:19-2:06:56). Mike takes more calls (2:07:06-2:41:50). They close it out with sound off (2:42:00-END).

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO