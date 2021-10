Appearing on The Greg Hill Show Tuesday for his weekly appearance, Ty Law said he would prefer Cam Newton for the Patriots right now over Mac Jones. “I still think Cam, for what it’s worth, is a more experienced quarterback and he would be the better quarterback," he said. "But, I think for the situation with the Patriots and where they are going with their team, Mac Jones is the answer. I see him being the future quarterback for a long time. I think he’s going to be very good, but to say he’s better than Cam Newton as a rookie I am not going to sit here and disrespect Cam like that.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO