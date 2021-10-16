What happens to luggage abandoned at Denver International Airport?

DENVER (CBS4)– Security lines at Denver International Airport had improved slightly on Saturday morning over Friday’s lines but airport officials are still urging passengers to arrive early. CBS4 editor Kevin Strong took an image of the security area on Saturday, which showed people moving through the lines and not snaking around to the restrooms in the hallway like the day before. (credit: Kevin Strong) On Friday, DIA tweeted the lines are “likely to exceed our post-pandemic security screening record.” This weekend is expected to be very busy at the airport with Friday and Sunday expected to be the busiest travel days. (credit: CBS) Officials strongly recommend that passengers arrive at the airport in person a full 2 hours before the flight’s boarding time. The Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot reopened temporarily on Friday and Saturday due to limited parking availability in the economy lots. The shuttle lot closed Friday evening but passengers can still catch a shuttle to the lot to retrieve their vehicles. RELATED: Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot At Denver International Airport Opens On Very Temporary Basis To Handle Larger Load Of Travelers

DENVER, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO