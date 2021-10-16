What happens to luggage abandoned at Denver International Airport?

DENVER (CBS4) – For much of Saturday, Denver International Airport reported nearly-full parking lots. They stated at 8:40 a.m., the east parking garage was nearing capacity, and the east economy lot was full, while the west economy lot was also near capacity.
(credit: CBS)
By 11:20 a.m., they shared all parking areas were full, and urged travelers to use offsite shuttle parking. But, a few hours later, those off-site areas were getting close to capacity.
“I’ve seen them full, but usually the top levels up here are fairly sparse,” said Nancy Ferguson,, who was lucky enough to find a spot in the east garage....
