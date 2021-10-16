CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA's Colorado-made Lucy space probe readies to start its 4 billion-mile asteroid chase Saturday

A spacecraft built and conceived in Colorado is scheduled to blast off before dawn Saturday, starting a 12-year, 4-billion-mile trip...

Lockheed Martin, Nanoracks and Voyager partner to put a commercial space station in orbit

Denver-area companies Lockheed Martin Space and Voyager Space Holdings are teaming up to establish an orbiting commercial space station by 2027, the second such project being pursued by local businesses. The Jefferson County-based Lockheed division and Houston-based Nanoracks, a subsidiary that’s majority owned by Denver-based Voyager Space Holdings, plan to...
Cheddar News

Rocket Lab CEO on Solar Sail Launch With NASA

Space exploration is also getting a boost amid all the excitement surrounding space tourism. Satellite launch service provider Rocket Lab secured a partnership with NASA this month to develop a solar sail launch for deep space or interplanetary exploration purposes. Founder and CEO Peter Beck joined Cheddar to discuss the details of the technology and the timeline for launch.
theregister.com

Engineers investigating iffy solar array latch on NASA's Lucy as probe begins long journey to Trojan asteroids

NASA's Lucy is on its way to the Trojan asteroids, but engineers have already spotted a problem with one of the probe's 7.3-metre solar arrays. The spacecraft was sent on its way from Cape Canaveral's Space Force Station's SLC-41 pad on Saturday atop an Atlas V rocket. The mission is set to last 12 years, over which the probe, dubbed "Lucy" (named for the fossilised skeleton of an early hominin ancestor), will fly past one main-belt asteroid and seven Trojan asteroids.
clarindaherald.com

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Watch now: NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds. A spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids, seven of them in Jupiter's orbit.
IBTimes

NASA To Launch Lucy Probe To Investigate Jupiter Asteroids

NASA was set Saturday to launch a spacecraft called Lucy on a 12-year mission to explore for the first time a group of rocky bodies known as the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, gathering new insights into the solar system's formation. The Atlas V rocket responsible for propelling the probe was scheduled...
wabcradio.com

NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy Launched Today

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday morning on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids. An Atlas V rocket blasted off before dawn, sending Lucy on a roundabout journey spanning nearly 4 billion miles (6.3 billion kilometers). Lucy is...
Atlas V rocket blasts into space on 4 billion mile asteroid hunt

The spacecraft carried a disc made of lab-grown diamonds for one of its science instruments. A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday morning on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids. Seven of the mysterious space rocks are among swarms of asteroids sharing Jupiter’s orbit,...
SpaceFlight Insider

NASA’s Lucy mission begins journey to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids

NASA’s Lucy mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids has begun with a launch atop an Atlas V rocket. Liftoff atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket came at 5:34 a.m. EDT (8:34 UTC) Oct. 16, 2021, from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Over...
The Independent

Nasa Lucy mission launch - live: Probe to explore asteroids around Jupiter blasts into space

Nasa has launched a new asteroid mission today to study two large clusters of space rocks around Jupiter, with hopes that the spacecraft’s work will shed light on some of the mysteries of our solar system.The Lucy mission, named after a fossilised human ancestor whose skeleton gave insight into human evolution, is set to explore a record-breaking number of asteroids over the next 12 years.Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, which have been described as “the fossils of planet formation”, could help to reveal information about how our solar system's planets formed 4.5 billion years ago and why they ended up in their current configuration.NASA has said that no other single mission has been designed to visit as many different objects independently orbiting the sun in the history of space exploration.
UPI News

NASA's Lucy launch Saturday to target eight mysterious asteroids

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15 (UPI) -- One of the most complicated space journeys ever planned, NASA's Lucy mission to eight asteroids, is scheduled for liftoff early Saturday from Florida. United Launch Alliance plans to launch the probe on its multibillion-mile trek during a 75-minute launch window starting at 5:34 a.m....
Gazette

NASA's Lucy — with Colorado connections — ready to blast off

The first available date in the launch window to blast NASA’s Lucy spacecraft into the stars is Saturday, and it looks like she’s going to take full advantage. Weather and conditions forecasts from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida showed a 90% chance of favorable conditions, United Launch Alliance reported. But Coloradoans will have to get up awful early to watch it live — it’s scheduled to blast off 4:34 a.m. MDT Saturday.
