Arizona State

Arizona reports 2,482 additional COVID cases, 9 more deaths

Argus Press
 8 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 2,482 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine more virus deaths as pandemic metrics showed continued slowing of the current surge as seen around the nation. The state's pandemic totals increased to 1,131,976 cases...

www.argus-press.com

EatThis

This is Where COVID Will Surge Next, Virus Expert Warns

Coronavirus cases are finally going in the right direction—down—as hospitalizations and deaths from the Delta surge also fall. However, now is not the time to let your guard down, experts warn. "We have a lot of human wood yet for this Coronavirus forest fire to burn," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, the noted virus expert, on his podcast. "So let's just start at that point right now, this surge we're seeing that is subsiding generally across the country: This is not the last of this virus in this country." He mentioned a few states where COVID is burning worse than others. Read on to see which states made the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Lebanon Reporter

COVID-19 deaths reveal startling vaccination statistic in Indiana

EVANSVILLE – Robb Walter III was just 42 years old when he died, his father says, of COVID-19 pneumonia – unvaccinated. Walter – “Bulldog” to friends and family – left behind a girlfriend, a band he was playing in, a job he loved, and parents who are telling the world on Facebook not to make their son’s mistake.
INDIANA STATE
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
wsvaonline.com

Three fatal Covid cases in valley

Three fatal COVID cases are being reported in the valley today, all of them in Augusta County. The daily update from the Virginia Department of Health did not include the hospitalization numbers, but did show 32-new cases of coronavirus in Rockingham County and 22 in Augusta. The state saw a...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WTAJ

4,496 new COVID cases reported in PA, 71.1% of residents vaccinated Oct. 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 13.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 71.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 4,496 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Thursday, bringing state totals to 1,530,309 known cases since the start of the pandemic. 88 new deaths were identified […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz: State To Begin Administering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shots

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that Minnesota will begin administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots to eligible Minnesotans. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are: 65 years and older; Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings; Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions; Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings. All Minnesotans age 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
International Business Times

518 Fully Vaccinated Pennsylvania Residents Have Died Of COVID-19

At least 518 fully vaccinated residents in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. The breakthrough COVID-19 deaths took place between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 4, 2021, according to the data updated Oct. 8 by the state’s Department of Health. The breakthrough deaths account for 7% of Pennsylvania’s 7,625 coronavirus-related deaths.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KSN News

Kansas follows CDC guidance, begins Moderna and J&J booster shots

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot have more options now. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the State of Kansas have adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation allowing Moderna and J&J booster shots. Pfizer booster shots had already been approved. […]
KANSAS STATE
MIAMIDIARIO

Woman gives birth to 6.4-kilogram child in Arizona

A woman in Arizona (United States) went viral by giving birth to a baby weighing 14 pounds, a weight that is approximately twice the size of an average newborn. Cary is Patonai, who has his inspiring story, because before having her son Finnley (the name of the minor newborn), 19 suffered spontaneous abortions, reported eltiempo.
ARIZONA STATE

