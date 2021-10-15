Mold shutters Spring Valley High School; removal could cause asbestos exposure

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Rockland County high school had to quickly switch to remote learning for all students Wednesday after mold was found in the building. School officials notified parents Tuesday night that Spring Valley High School would be closed for at least the rest of this week. The district says it was told about a “suspicion of hazardous materials” in certain classrooms and took action out of an abundance of caution. “The challenge is if the mold is mitigated, there are other chemicals in the building that could be exacerbated,” superintendent Dr. Clarence Ellis said. “We will go through the report. We will take additional steps. We will communicate to the community, as well as the press, what our next steps will be.” SAT and PSAT testing was supposed to take place at the school Wednesday. Those tests will now be rescheduled.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO