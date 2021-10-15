CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

Mold shutters Spring Valley High School; removal could cause asbestos exposure

By Michael Castelluccio
preserve-ramapo.com
 10 days ago

“East Ramapo officials said on Wednesday that Spring Valley High School would remain closed for the rest of the week after mold was detected in classrooms and amid concerns that any remediation would involve stirring up asbestos, a carcinogen. The district facilities team was made aware of a potential...

preserve-ramapo.com

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

