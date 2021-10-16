Jussie Smollett case will go to trial

Worth Village senior investigator Nicholas Boynton is voicing his support for a bill designed to help police officers keep violent repeat offenders off the street. Filed earlier this month by minority House Leader Rep. Jim Durkin (R-Western Spring), House Bill 4176 seeks to amend the Counties Code to stipulate that in a criminal investigation in counties in excess of 3 million people, a law enforcement agency in the jurisdiction of the alleged crime would have the authority to override a State’s Attorney’s decision not to file felony charges or designate the case as a continuing investigation if the evidence supporting such a course of action is clear and convincing and the case is filed with the clerk of the circuit court.

WORTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO