Jussie Smollett case will go to trial

By Misty Severi
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge denied a request to dismiss Empire actor Jussie Smollett's criminal case after he allegedly lied to police officers over being a victim of a hate crime in January 2019. Smollett's attorney said the judge was infringing on the actor's rights because he had already paid a $10,000...

