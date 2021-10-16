CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CARMINE APPICE On Touring With LED ZEPPELIN: JOHN BONHAM ‘Was Playing Like Me’ And ‘Doing The Twirls Like Me’

 8 days ago

In a new interview with Radio Forrest, legendary drummer Carmine Appice was asked what he thinks John Bonham picked up from him in terms of his sound and playing style when VANILLA FUDGE and LED ZEPPELIN played together in the late 1960s. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “According to the...

