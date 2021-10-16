CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering civil rights champion Timuel Black

By WBEZ Chicago
 8 days ago

Timuel Black came to Chicago from Alabama as a baby just a month after Chicago's 1919 race riots. As he once told NPR's Code Switch... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) TIMUEL BLACK JR: Blacks began come North for three basic reasons. One was to escape the tyranny and the violence of...

Roger Ebert

Trouble Don't Last Always: Timuel Black (1918-2021)

I am so sad to report that iconic historian Timuel Black passed away yesterday, October 13th, just two months shy of his 103rd birthday. I extend my deepest sympathy to his wife Zenobia, and to his extended circle of devoted friends. He was a true Chicago treasure: historian, veteran, social scientist and political activist, scholar, teacher, civil rights leader and jazz enthusiast. He was born on December 8th, 1918 to Alabama sharecroppers whose parents were once enslaved, and on his 102nd birthday, the University of Chicago Civil Knowledge Project and the Alumni Association organized a special drive-by car parade in his honor. I was privileged to work with him on the successful campaign for Harold Washington to elect the first African-American Mayor of the City of Chicago. He had observed much in his years and was an astute advisor. I last spent time with him just before the beginning of the Pandemic and he was still an astute advisor. He was a wonderful example of living a life of purpose and joy.
Funeral held Friday for Chicago civil rights activist, historian Timuel Black

CHICAGO — A private funeral was held on the South Side for a civil rights activist from Chicago. Civil rights activist, retired Chicago professor and historian Timuel Black died Wednesday at the age of 102. Local leaders, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle gathered at...
Timuel Black, South Side historian and activist, is dead at 102

Dr. Timuel Dixon Black Jr., the son of an Alabama sharecropper-turned-steelworker who came to Chicago as a baby a month after the 1919 race riots, served in Europe during World War II, worked in union organizing and on the Civil Rights Movement with Martin Luther King Jr., loved jazz and became a celebrated educator and historian of the Black experience on the South Side, died on Oct. 13.
From 2013: Legendary Chicagoan Timuel Black Reflects on Studs Terkel

Timuel Black, who died on October 13, 2021 at age 102, lived a truly extraordinary life. A historian, a veteran, an activist, and a teacher, Black moved to Chicago with his family when he was younger than a year old. The city remained his home for the next century, attending DuSable High School and earning degrees Roosevelt University and the University of Chicago after returning from World War II (Black said that witnessing the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald helped spark his passion for improving the world). In the Civil Rights Movement, Black was an asset to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., helping organize Chicagoans to turn out for the March on Washington. He was also instrumental in the election of Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black mayor, among many other accomplishments.
Hatcher hailed as civil rights trailblazer

GARY — “It all started in Gary.” That image from a 1968 Life magazine cover showing a young Mayor Richard Gordon Hatcher was on a T-shirt worn by Markeal Watkins. “This is special,” said Watkins, whose family has long known and supported the former mayor. “To remember his legacy is amazing.”
Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement On The Passing Of Timuel Black

CHICAGO — Lt. Governor Stratton's statement: "Today, we mourn the loss of legendary civil rights activist and historian Timuel Black. In over a century of life and service, Timuel Black paved the way for justice and equity through his incredible work. "He will forever be embedded in history as a champion for the downtrodden. Timuel Black was a beacon, helping to guide the city, state, and country in the direction of progress. From his work organizing Chicago for the 1963 March on Washington Continue Reading
Celebration of Life Services of Timuel D. Black

Less than a week after the Illinois House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing his life-time accomplishments, Timuel D. Black Jr. passed away. Black, a cultural icon, civil rights activist, historian, author and educator, passed away Oct. 13. Timuel was 102 years old and his passing comes just two months shy of his Dec. 7 birthday. The funeral arrangements are being handled by AA Rayner and Sons (https://aaraynerandsonsfuneralhome.com/).
Civil rights leader Timuel Black laid to rest in small but robust service attended by community, local leaders

“The world was Timuel Black’s classroom and we have lived enough to be some of his many students,” the Rev. Michael Pfleger said of the late South Side griot Timuel Dixon Black Jr. “He had an amazing ability to grasp the past and have a vision for the future and use the both of them to build the present day we have right before us.” Pfleger eulogized Black on Friday at his small, but robust ...
