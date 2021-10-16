Remembering civil rights champion Timuel Black

I am so sad to report that iconic historian Timuel Black passed away yesterday, October 13th, just two months shy of his 103rd birthday. I extend my deepest sympathy to his wife Zenobia, and to his extended circle of devoted friends. He was a true Chicago treasure: historian, veteran, social scientist and political activist, scholar, teacher, civil rights leader and jazz enthusiast. He was born on December 8th, 1918 to Alabama sharecroppers whose parents were once enslaved, and on his 102nd birthday, the University of Chicago Civil Knowledge Project and the Alumni Association organized a special drive-by car parade in his honor. I was privileged to work with him on the successful campaign for Harold Washington to elect the first African-American Mayor of the City of Chicago. He had observed much in his years and was an astute advisor. I last spent time with him just before the beginning of the Pandemic and he was still an astute advisor. He was a wonderful example of living a life of purpose and joy.

