Final Thoughts - Kentucky Takes on Georgia

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 8 days ago
The Kentucky Wildcats haven't scored a touchdown on the University of Georgia since November 3rd, 2018 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter of a 34-17 Georgia victory in Lexington, Kentucky.

That means Kentucky has gone 129 minutes of game action without putting the football in the endzone against Georgia.

Though, to Mark Stoops' credit, this is a different Kentucky Wildcats Football team coming to town Saturday. Not only are they (6-0), but they have themselves a new coordinator and new quarterback. They are run like an NFL offense, and they are fresh off a turnover-free 42 to 21 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The only problem for Kentucky? This ain't your average Georgia Bulldog defense in Athens. Nope. What we are currently watching is history appearing to be in the making in 2021.

Georgia's defense has allowed 33 points, for the year. They've allowed two opposing touchdowns all year. It's unlike anything this program has seen from a statistical standpoint and midway through the season, it seems as if they are getting even better.

So, despite all of the change that's gone on at Kentucky, despite all of the innovative offense, despite all of the buzz, there's a reason Georgia is favored by 22.5 points in this football game.

Defense wins championships is an old football cliche, and it might have taken a hit over the last several years with the way offense has evolved in the sport of college football, but this Georgia's defense has proved to be an absolute joy to watch.

As for the Georgia offense, as long as you're allowing 5.5 points per game on the other end, all it takes is mediocre to win comfortably. You don't have to be flashy, you don't have to be 2019 LSU, all you have to be is efficient and show signs of explosivity. The rest will take care of itself.

Georgia rolls, yet again.

