Entering the final week of the regular season, teams across Missouri will be looking for a marquee win before the start of district playoffs. Battle (4-3, 3-2 Central Missouri Athletic Conference) will get that opportunity in what should be a challenging nonconference matchup against Class 4 contender Hannibal. The Spartans are coming off an emotional back-and-forth loss to Jefferson City in which they came back from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit only to surrender the final score with 20 seconds left.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO