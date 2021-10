B&H Photo posted a new offer from Leica US where you can get a warranty extension and an LFI digital subscription with the purchase of a new M, SL, or Q2 camera/lens. “Customers who register specific Leica products in the Leica Account/Owners Club portal will receive a 1-Year Leica Warranty Extension and a 3-Month Leica Fotographie International (LFI) Digital Subscription. This incentive applies to the registration of purchases of a new Leica M, SL (body or lens) or Q2 from a Leica Authorized Dealer. All products must be registered within three months of the original purchase. In a goodwill gesture, Leica Camera will offer the warranty extension and LFI subscription to all consumers who have purchased a qualifying product from October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021, provided they register their product or activate the offers via the Leica Account/Owners Club by December 31, 2021.”

