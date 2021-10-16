VIDEO: Helias improves to 7-1 in blowout win over Smith-Cotton

The Cajuns had built a 4-1 record, but had never played a near-perfect game until Tuesday's dominating win over Appalachian State. The defense led the way with its best effort by far on the season, limiting the Mountaineers to 76 yards rushing and 0-for-11 on third down. The defense also forced four turnovers in the game for the first time this season. It was the first time the defense forced more than one turnover in a game this season.

