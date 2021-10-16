VIDEO: Helias improves to 7-1 in blowout win over Smith-Cotton

Brock 70, Ponder 20 — The No. 2 Eagles faced little resistance from the Lions, scoring 35 first-quarter points on their way to a 50-point drubbing. Brock (7-0, 4-0) outgained Ponder 535-224, rushing for 311 yards and passing for 224 in a balanced effort. Quarterback Tyler Moody threw for all of those passing yards and five touchdowns, including three to Eli Potts (5-106 receiving), while Kutter Wilson (15-119, 3 TDs rushing) and Jake Lindberg (4-111, 1 TD) both had big days running the ball.
