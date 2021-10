Qrion is set to bring her unique style to the stereoBLOOM stage at EDC Las Vegas this year and gifted us with some tunes to put you in a groove. Qrion has continued to rise through the ranks and carve out a space for herself in the scene that is nothing short of special. From landing massive gigs at festivals and touring across the US to numerous releases on illustrious labels like Anjunadeep and her sublime mixes, she’s one of dance music’s hottest acts. After announcing her forthcoming album and tour across North America, she quickly became one of the true must-see artists at EDC Las Vegas this year, and to help get everyone grooving ahead of her set Qrion curated a playlist that is chock-full of fantastic tunes.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO