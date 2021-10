New Mexico State Police are searching for an Española man who was last seen boarding the Rail Runner Express commuter train in Santa Fe and could be in danger. Investigators are searching for 25-year-old Mario A. Maestas Jr., who was reported missing by his family. He was dropped off at a train station in Santa Fe around 4:45 p.m. Oct. 6, according to a news release, and likely took the train to Albuquerque.

