Nuggets' Bones Hyland finished as rookie preseason scoring leader

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland earned high praise throughout the preseason from head coach Michael Malone and the rookie saw some of that success pay off.

Hyland finished the preseason by averaging 15.2 points, 4.6 assists and four rebounds in five games with the Nuggets. His 76 total points led all rookies in scoring and were ninth-most among all players in the NBA during the preseason.

The 15.2 points per game by Hyland actually ranked fourth among all rookie players. However, he had the luxury of playing in more games than those that had a higher scoring average, which allowed him to have the most total points in the preseason.

The top five rookie scorers of the 2021-22 preseason:

  1. Bones Hyland, 76 points
  2. Trey Murphy III, 70 points
  3. James Bouknight, 63 points
  4. Chris Duarte, 55 points
  5. Jared Butler/Josh Giddey, 54 points

Malone this week hinted that Hyland would have a large role to start the season. He said Hyland has been outstanding during the preseason and really impressed the coaching staff with his ability to score and run the second unit on the court.

Hyland has helped inject energy and effort into the lineup, and Nuggets guard Will Barton even called his presence a breath of fresh air. When the Nuggets selected him with the 26th pick, many believed the team may have gotten a bit of a steal and he could show that early this season.

chatsports.com

Final Score: Suns lose a game of runs to Nuggets, 110-98

Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Denver, Landry Shamet, National Basketball Association, Cameron Payne, Chris Paul, Abdel Nader, Aaron Gordon, Devin Booker. The 2021-22 NBA season tipped off for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night and, behind the highest expectations the team has seen in 15 years, the team lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 110-98.
NBA
Denver Post

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: Rookie Bones Hyland could debut this week

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said rookie Bones Hyland’s time is coming, possibly as early as this week. The only time Hyland’s spent on the court came when he addressed the crowd prior to Denver’s home opener on Friday night. Other than that, after an outstanding preseason, Hyland has yet to make his NBA debut through two games.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
