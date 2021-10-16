Realistically, Tech Women's Soccer should get 9 points to...

In a game that had a little bit of everything, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-2, 4-2) found their first ranked win of the season, defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-4-2, 2-2-2) in a 4-3 barn burner in Winston-Salem. It was a back and forth contest throughout, with both teams happily chucking numbers forward and playing quickly to try and catch the other in transition. The Hokies employed their dogged press, and the Deacs flew forward on the counter attack once they got the ball back, which led to an entertaining game played at a frenetic pace. Ultimately, it was the Hokies’ mistakes that cost them, as two clumsy penalties in the first half set the table for Wake to take this one, in spite of a spirited second half comeback. In the end, it was another great result for Wake who now appear to be well inside the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, and a tough loss for VT, who have now lost two consecutive matches.
