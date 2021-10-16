Cities see big jumps in sales tax rebate revenue

Most of the cities in Rockwall County enjoyed a strong August of sales, the city of Rockwall and all are improving significantly in the collection of sales tax rebate revenues for the year to date.

Many locations are also ahead of where they were during the same point in 2019.

According to the latest update from the Texas Comptroller’s office, released on Oct. 6, the city of Rockwall reported receiving almost $2.5 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, an increase of 19.46% from the over $2 million collected in October 2020, and also better than the $2.12 million received in October 2019.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the same positive results were being reported across the state.

“September state sales tax collections rebounded sharply above last year’s pandemic-depressed level while strongly surpassing pre-pandemic levels as well,” Hegar said. “Tax receipts from all major economic sectors were up by double-digit percentages from a year ago, indicating vigorous spending by both businesses and consumers.”

For the fiscal year to date Rockwall has taken in $26.39 million, 24.07% more than the $21.27 million collected through the same point in 2020.

• Royse City was to receive $$517,593.67 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 28.72% from the $402,093.77 received in October 2020, which itself was an increase of 27.41% from the $315,573 received in October 2019.

For the year to date, Royse City has taken in $4.83 million, 25.88% more than the almost $3.84 million collected through the same point one in 2020 and also well above the slightly more than $3 million collected through the same point in 2019.

• Fate received $141,837.97 this month, representing an increase of 29.8 percent from the $156,937.62 the city received in October 2020. For the year to date, Fate has received $1.41 million, an increase of 26.11% from the $1.12 million it received through the same point one year earlier.

• Heath received $178,433.77 this month, representing an increase of 13.69% from the $156,937.62 it received in October of last year. For the fiscal year to date, Heath has taken in almost $1.86 million, representing an increase in sales tax rebate revenue of 15.61% when compared to the $1.6 million the city had collected through October 2020.

• McLendon-Chisholm received $84,844.79 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 210.09% from the $27,360.68 the city collected during October of last year. So far this fiscal year, the city has received $656,600.65 in sales tax rebate revenue, representing an increase of 109.49% from the $313,421.32 collected through October 2020.

• Mobile City received a sales tax rebate payment of $7,077.27 this month, representing a decrease of 38.36% from the $11,483.08 collected in October 2020. For the fiscal year to date, Mobile City has received $102,015.77 in sales tax rebate revenue, an increase of 9.51% percent from the $93,155.70 collected through the same point one year ago.

The figures represent sales taxes collected at local retailers in August and reported to the Comptroller’s office in September.

Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed each city’s general fund.