Rockwall County, TX

Number of active COVID-19 cases falling

By Brad Kellar
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
Rockwall County Herald-Banner
 8 days ago
The numbers of active COVID-19 patients in Rockwall County continues to rapidly decrease.

The spread of the virus across the North Texas area is also slowing.

• The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there were 167 active cases of the virus reported in Rockwall County Wednesday, 73 fewer than had been recorded Oct. 6 and a decrease of 245 cases in four weeks.

The state agency reported that as of Wednesday morning Rockwall County had 13,395 confirmed cumulative COVID-19 cases, 185 more than had been reported one week earlier, with 3,789 probable cases, 72 more than on Oct. 6.

The county reported 207 COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday, three more than one week earlier.

The county had 16,969 estimated recoveries of the virus, 326 more than one week earlier.

• The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Rockwall County, reported 1,809 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, a reduction of 479 cases in one week, which accounted for 29.19% of the 6,197 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.

The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Tuesday, 11% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.

