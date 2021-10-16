Saturday Weather Outlook: Cool and Sunny

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain is beginning to overspread the far south suburban areas. It’ll continue to move to the north. Rain ramps up as we move though the afternoon and into the night, with building winds. Overview We have flooding and flash flooding possible, especially to the south. A flash flood watch has been issued and a flood watch also issued for Sunday afternoon to Monday. It’ll be a cold, windy day with heavy rain possible. Up to 3+ inches to the far south and an inch or 2 north. Flooding is a concern. There is also a Lakeshore flood advisory. Waves of 10-14 feet possible. Temps in the low to mid 50s Sunday and Monday with rain ending by Monday afternoon. More rain is possible Monday night. October 24 Norm- 59 Sat- 56 Today- 55 Sunrise- 7:15am Forecast Today- rain, heavy at times, high of 55. Tonight- heavy rain and thunderstorms, 50. Monday- rain ends midday, 55.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO