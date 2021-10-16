Arrowheadlines: Chargers’ great claims Chiefs have lost their identity

3-3 The club’s best defensive performance of the season against a decaying Washington team shouldn’t stop K.C. from adding much-needed help to a unit that’s been waxed regularly to open the season. The back end has been a mess, and upgrading the corner position feels vital if the Chiefs are to avoid the defense being a playoff-imploding Achilles’ heel against better teams. Juan Thornhill played well moving into the starting safety position last week, but it’s another area GM Brett Veach could look to upgrade. And pass-rush consistency has been a concern in part due to injuries. Could Veach pry DE Emmanuel Ogbah out of Miami? Like basically every team on this list, the salary cap (Chiefs sit $2.8 million under the cap) could impede upgrading a downtrodden unit. Still, somehow, someway, the Chiefs need to find an upgrade, or they could be sitting at home come the middle of January.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO