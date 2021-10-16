CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrowheadlines: Chargers’ great claims Chiefs have lost their identity

By Arrowhead Pride
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman was interviewed for gambling.com about Los Angeles leading the AFC West,...

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Says What Everyone Is Thinking

The mother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes said what everyone is thinking on Sunday afternoon. How do NFL players constantly get up after getting tackled so hard?. Randi Mahomes, the mother of the MVP quarterback, had to watch her son take a pretty brutal hit to the...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed A New Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By The Chiefs’ Performance Today

What’s up with the Kansas City Chiefs this season?. If you asked NFL fans before the season to name the best team in the league, a lot of them would’ve answered: the Chiefs. Kansas City lost to Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl, but Andy Reid’s team returned a lot of talent – especially on offense – and made some notable offseason moves.
NFL
Arrowheadlines: Chiefs now third in Super Bowl odds

After their latest loss to the Buffalo Bills the Chiefs have lost their grip on favouritism for the Super Bowl for the first time since last year’s showpiece. Drifting out to a general 7-1 shot, the Chiefs have been eclipsed in the betting by both the Bills and last year’s winners, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
Arrowheadlines: Bills roll over Chiefs in AFC title game rematch

A week after scoring touchdowns with video-game ease against the Eagles, Mahomes and Co. looked unusually out of sync at Arrowhead. Sometimes, drops were the culprit. Other times, Mahomes himself threw off-balance for no good reason. They flashed some red-zone creativity and looked primed for a potential shootout early, but they just never got into a rhythm. Edwards-Helaire struggled before leaving with a knee injury, so Mahomes was the only real threat on the ground, and not even Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce could find much room deep downfield.
NFL
FanSided

Tyrann Mathieu calls out reporter after Chiefs blowout loss to Titans

A reporter said that Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu made a vulgar comment to a fan but, after the game, the Honey Badger called that out as a lie. Morale was not high for the Kansas City Chiefs in Nissan Stadium on Sunday as they were blown out by the Titans, losing 27-3 in embarrassing fashion. Tyrann Mathieu and the defense had no answers while Patrick Mahomes played arguably the worst game of his career.
NFL
FOX Sports

Bills and Chargers become AFC frontrunners, while Browns and Chiefs are left chasing

After five weeks of NFL action, the top of the AFC is sorting itself out as expected. The 3-0 lightweights in Denver and Vegas have lost two straight. The top four teams after Sunday (Ravens play the Colts on Monday Night Football) are the Chiefs, Bills, Chargers and Browns, and they managed to play each other this weekend.
NFL
Chiefs, Browns make room for Cowboys, Chargers climbs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns both faced some stiff competition in Week 5 in the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively. At the end of the day, a loss is still a loss. In falling short, those two made room for a couple of teams to climb a little higher in the top-10 of our latest power ranking poll heading into Week 6.
NFL
AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

2021 has marked a clear shift in NFL coaches’ willingness to be more aggressive on fourth down, as analytical models have been urging for years. At the cutting edge of that shift is Chargers HC Brandon Staley, as Los Angeles has been one of the most aggressive teams on fourth down this year. Having a quarterback as talented as Justin Herbert helps, as Staley explains it.
NFL
USA Today

Fantasy preview: How will Chiefs' stars perform against Chargers?

In advance of Sunday afternoon’s Chiefs-Washington Football Team game, Chiefs Wire examines the matchup with fantasy football projections for Kansas City players courtesy of our colleagues at The Huddle. The 2-3 Kansas City Chiefs can’t win two consecutive games, and they lost badly to the Bills, who are now the...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Concerns for Chiefs rise after blowout loss to Bills, says Yahoo! Sports

Charles Robinson, transcribed from You Pod to Win the Game podcast:. I didn’t think Josh Allen had his absolute, exquisite A-game in this one and, yet, it was very, at least from the standpoint defense, it was very much, I don’t want to say a dominating game. But to be able to turn the Chiefs over in the fashion that they were in vital moments, is concerning to me.
NFL
Shelby Star

Paying homage: Crest High retires jerseys of Charger greats Bullard, Smith-Jones

BOILING SPRINGS – The Crest High community gathered at Sid Bryson Stadium on Friday to honor two of the school’s all-time great athletes. Crest football product Jonathan Bullard — who later starred at Florida and currently part of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons — and former softball standout Bailey Smith-Jones had their respective numbers retired by the school at halftime of the Chargers’ 30-0 win over Forestview.
BOILING SPRINGS, NC
Arrowheadlines: ESPN suggests that saying the Chiefs will be fine could be an overreaction

Reid and the Kansas City coaching staff didn’t just sit on their hands all week. They worked and schemed and made actual changes designed to get things right. They changed right tackles, from Lucas Niang to Mike Remmers. They made a switch at safety, using the speedier Juan Thornhill in place of Daniel Sorensen. They dedicated themselves to the run game (as much as one can expect an Andy Reid team to).
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs should be buyers ahead of the trade deadline

3-3 The club’s best defensive performance of the season against a decaying Washington team shouldn’t stop K.C. from adding much-needed help to a unit that’s been waxed regularly to open the season. The back end has been a mess, and upgrading the corner position feels vital if the Chiefs are to avoid the defense being a playoff-imploding Achilles’ heel against better teams. Juan Thornhill played well moving into the starting safety position last week, but it’s another area GM Brett Veach could look to upgrade. And pass-rush consistency has been a concern in part due to injuries. Could Veach pry DE Emmanuel Ogbah out of Miami? Like basically every team on this list, the salary cap (Chiefs sit $2.8 million under the cap) could impede upgrading a downtrodden unit. Still, somehow, someway, the Chiefs need to find an upgrade, or they could be sitting at home come the middle of January.
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of problems, but how many are fixable?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Much has gone wrong for the Kansas City Chiefs during this unexpected 2021 NFL season. After a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday dropped them to 3-4, their chances for a fourth straight trip to the AFC Championship Game or a third straight berth in the Super Bowl appear remote.
NFL

