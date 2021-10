The Syracuse Womens Hockey team took on the Clarkson Golden Knights at the Cheel Arena in Potsdam, NY on Saturday. The Orange were looking to avenge the OT loss last game and get their first notch in the win column. The game was not unlike a heavyweight boxing fight, each team going blow for blow with neither giving an inch. Even overtime could not settle the score. The game ended 1-1. Syracuse now stands 0-2-2 while Clarkson sits at 3-0-1.

