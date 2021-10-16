CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

NYC woman is found guilty of robbing homes of victims while they were at the funerals of their spouses after finding targets through obituaries

By Alyssa Guzman For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

An New York City woman has been found guilty of robbing a half-dozen homes of victims who were attending their spouses' funerals after finding her targets through obituaries on Legacy.com.

Latonia Stewart, 30, from the Bronx, was found guilty of six counts of robbery in a Westchester court on Thursday and could face more than 20 years in prison.

Stewart she broke into a half-dozen homes between Winter 2017 and Spring 2018.

The 'Funeral Burglar' now faces between 3 and 15 years in prison for each of the six counts after jurors only deliberated for two hours. She will be sentenced on November 22.

Stewart targeted mourners who had lost their spouses, using Legacy.com to find her victims.

'This defendant targeted these grieving people because she knew they wouldn’t be home,' said Assistant District Attorney Stefanie DeNise in her closing argument.

According to the authorities, Stewart gained access into homes by smashing windows and glass doors using a mallet hammer she kept under the seat of her vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=280Whr_0cTS1fpj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09A8S9_0cTS1fpj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOE2X_0cTS1fpj00
She was arrested in May 2018 after police found her leaving a deceased person's home in Watch Hill. She was found with the obituary pulled up on her phone, as well as stolen property in her car and in her home 

She attacked the home of her first victim in December 2017 before striking five more and stealing $40,000 in property, according to the New York Daily News.

She stole jewelry and other personal items from her victims.

'It is absolutely appalling that people mourning the loss of a loved one were specifically targeted and taken advantage of in such a cruel and heinous manner,' Westchester D.A. Miriam Rocah told the Daily News.

Stewart was linked to burglaries in Rye Brook, Cortlandt, Scarsdale, Irvington, Ossining, and Tarrytown - all towns close to New York City.

She also faces additional charges for home invasions in Greenwich, Connecticut, and in Carmel in Putnam County, New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VcE9T_0cTS1fpj00
She used Legacy.com to source her victims through their spouses' obituary and would strike while they were at the wake or the funeral, knowing they wouldn't be home 

She was arrested in May 2018 after Greenburgh police officers waited outside a home of a recently deceased person on Watch Hill Drive and observed Stewart driving her Acura MDX on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

Stewart's baby was in the car at the time of her arrest.

'It's a despicable crime,' Greenburgh Police Chief Christopher McNerney told NBC New York at the time.

When police later searched her car and home in The Bronx, they allegedly recovered more stolen property and burglar's tools.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Man, Woman Wanted After Shooting At Bronx House Party

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to find a man and woman in connection to a shooting at a Bronx house party last weekend. It happened at a home on Oakley Street just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 17. Police said the man got into an argument with the 58-year-old victim. The suspect then shot him in the legs and buttocks, police said. The alleged gunman and the woman investigators are looking for fled the party together after the shooting, police said. (credit: NYPD) They are believed to be in their 20s. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
New York Post

Woman shot 4 times outside of Brooklyn baby shower: NYPD

A woman was shot four times when she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout on a Brooklyn street Friday night, cops said. The victim was hit with slugs three times in the midsection and once in the leg, as two suspects shot at each other outside the Kings Studio event center on Atlantic Avenue in East New York, where a baby shower was being held, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
WYFF4.com

Neighbors shocked after deputies find woman dead in home

A woman was found dead in the Canebrake neighborhood in Greer on Wednesday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. "I never, you know, think that this was gonna happen in my neighborhood," said neighbor Milagros Maracallo. Lt. Ryan Flood said a woman was found dead in the home at...
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Spouses#Obituaries#Irvington#Sprain Brook Parkway#Legacy Com#The New York Daily News#The Daily News#Acura
New York Post

Woman guilty of using obits to burglarize homes of mourners

A Bronx woman was found guilty Thursday on charges she robbed the homes of mourners while they attended their spouses’ funerals, officials said. Latonia Stewart, 30, burglarized six homes in Westchester County between 2017 and 2018 in a morbid scheme in which she used obituaries to pick her victims, prosecutors said.
BRONX, NY
International Business Times

Woman Found Guilty Of Manslaughter After Suffering Miscarriage; Advocates Question Ruling

A 21-year-old woman in Oklahoma has been jailed for a miscarriage she suffered last year. Brittney Poolaw was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison on Oct. 5 after an autopsy revealed her unborn child died at 17 weeks gestation, KSWO reported. The miscarriage was blamed by prosecutors on the woman's drug use.
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Raleigh News & Observer

Woman used obituaries to target grieving families’ homes, New York officials say

A New York City woman is facing years in prison after authorities say she used obituaries to target and rob the homes of grieving families while they attended funeral services. A jury convicted Latonia Stewart, 30, on several charges, including six counts of second-degree burglary, the Westchester County District Attorney’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cwcolumbus.com

7-year-old shooting victim gets help from stranger after home targeted in drive-by

A family that had its North Linden home shot up by nearly a dozen bullets during a drive-by shooting that wounded a seven-year-old boy is now getting help from a stranger. "Dante is doing great," said his mom, a week after the seven-year-old was struck in the arm by a bullet when the family's Grasmere Avenue home was hit by gunfire.
VIDEO GAMES
WSFA

Woman charged after victim robbed with machete

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a victim was robbed with a machete. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lois Patty, 36, is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft of property. The charges are related to a robbery that took place on Monday around 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Sugar Pine Drive.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Little Apple Post

Kan. teen burglarized homes while victims were at church

COWLEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with three burglaries that occurred while the occupants were at church. On October 8, police responded to 416 N. Sixth Street in Arkansas City for a report of a burglary in progress, according to a media release. They arrived and spoke to the homeowner, who reported that he had a security camera inside his home.
KANSAS STATE
mammothtimes.com

Mammoth Man Found Guilty of Murder After Gunning Down Victim

A Mono County jury found Josue Corea Vasquez guilty of all charges on Tuesday afternoon at the courthouse in Mammoth Lakes (Oct. 18). According to a news release from the Mono County District Attorney's Office, Corea Vasquez was convicted of 1st Degree murder while lying in wait for the killing of Omar Sanchez, which took place on Oct. 9, 2016 in Mammoth Lakes. The jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching a verdict after a trial that took a little more than two weeks and featured testimony from nearly twenty witnesses.
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
KRMG

‘Obit burglar’ convicted of robbing homes while families attended funerals

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A New York City woman has been convicted of using obituaries to target and rob the homes of grieving families who were attending funerals. Latonia Stewart, 30, of the Bronx, was found guilty of six counts of burglary and criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. The robberies occurred in the cities of Cortlandt, Greenburgh, Ossining, Rye Brook, Scarsdale and Tarrytown, WPIX reported. The robberies occurred between December 2017 and May 2018, according to the television station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

254K+
Followers
4K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy