CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Desperate search underway for girl, 4, who went missing from her family’s tent while camping in the Outback

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

A frantic search is underway after a four-year-old girl disappeared while camping with her family in Western Australia.

Cleo Smith was last seen at 1.30am and was gone from her family's tent when they woke up at 6am on Saturday at the Blowholes campsite, in Macleod around 50km north of Carnarvon.

The little girl was wearing a bright pink pyjama suit with blue and pink flowers and butterflies printed on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJpfR_0cTS1d4H00
A frantic search is underway after a four-year-old girl disappeared while camping with her family in Western Australia. She is pictured wearing the suit she was in when she went missing

Cleo's disappearance has been described as 'very unusual' for the four-year-old with SES crews, police and locals conducting searches in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call police immediately on 131 444.

It's understood land and air teams will be sent to help the search.

More to come

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIufk_0cTS1d4H00
Cleo was last seen at 1.30am and was gone from her family's tent when they woke up at 6am on Saturday at the Blowholes campsite, 75km north of Carnarvon

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Boy, 14, who went missing from his family home in Cumbria two days ago amid fears he was trying to reach the Alps after struggling with mental health during lockdown is found safe

A missing 14-year-old boy who was thought to be trying to reach the Alps after struggling with his mental health during lockdown has been found safe and well. Leven Sopwith-Nicholson disappeared from his home in Ulverston, Cumbria, after going to bed on Saturday night, prompting concerns for his welfare. In...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Telling clue hints that little Cleo, 4, could be in another STATE after vanishing from her family's campsite four days ago

Theories about the disappearance of four-year-old Cleo Smith from a remote campsite now include the possibility she has been moved interstate. Western Australian Police made a national appeal for information on the child's disappearance about 1.30am on Saturday after Cleo went missing from the family's shared tent at Blowholes campsite, north of Carnarvon, in Western Australia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Hunt for the Australian 'Maddie McCann': Desperate search for four-year-old girl who vanished three days ago from campsite after her mother woke to find her missing from tent

Police are hunting for a four-year-old girl who has been missing for three days after vanishing from a campsite in rural Australia. Cleo Smith was last seen by mother Ellie on Saturday in a tent they were sharing at the Blow Holes campsite on the coast of Western Australia. Ellie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Missing Cleo Smith Update: Beach Shacks Searched For 4-Year-Old Girl Amid Grave Concerns

The police in Australia are searching the beach shacks along the Macleod coast for a missing 4-year-old girl, who was last seen Saturday sleeping in a tent with her family. Cleo Smith was staying in a tent with her family at the Blowholes Campground, before going missing. Authorities launched a search for the girl after her parents woke up and found she was not in her sleeping bag inside the tent. Despite an extensive land, air and sea search, there have been no clues as to the whereabouts of Cleo, Perth Now reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Outback
Daily Mail

Who's who in missing Cleo's family? Meet the figures at the centre of the mystery of the disappeared four-year-old girl - from distraught mum to the dad who lives far away

The distraught family of little Cleo Smith are still without any answers as to her mysterious disappearance that has captured the attention of many around the world - even dubbed 'Australia's Madeleine McCann' by press overseas. The four-year-old was in her family's shared tent when she was last seen by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The final words Cleo spoke to her mum before she disappeared from a family camping trip in the middle of the night are revealed - as massive storm halts search

Cleo Smith woke up in the middle of the night and asked her parents for a sip of water hours before she disappeared. Police referenced an 'interaction' between the four-year-old and her parents about 1.30am on Saturday - sparking intense public scrutiny that something sinister occurred. But Daily Mail Australia...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15 year old who never returned from family friend's house

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Nakia Thompson was reported missing Thursday, October 22 in Jonesboro. Police were told she left her home around 9:45 a.m. that day to go to a family friend's house. Around 7 p.m., she left the friend's house but didn't return home.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Touching family photos emerge of missing toddler Cleo Smith as a criminologist claims the four-year-old girl couldn't have wandered off and was almost certainly ABDUCTED

Missing toddler Cleo Smith would have been found by now if she had wandered away from her family's campsite and was likely abducted, a criminologist claims. Xanthe Mallett, who appeared on Australian true crime TV program Wanted and the BBC series History Cold Case, said it was unlikely the four-year-old girl wandered so far from the campsite that she hadn't been found as yet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'She would never leave that tent alone': Shattered mother of Australian 'Maddie McCann' who vanished four days ago reveals she awoke to find her four-year-old daughter missing, along with her sleeping bag and the tent door hanging open

The shattered mother of a four-year-old girl who went missing from an Australian camp site has revealed that she awoke to find the tent door hanging 'completely open' and the child's sleeping bag gone. Cleo Smith was last seen by her mother Ellie at around 1.30am on Saturday when the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Australian Police Search for 4-Year-Old Girl Missing From Campsite

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian police searching for a four-year-old girl who went missing from an outback campsite said on Monday they would "leave no stone unturned" as they urged members of the public to come forward. Cleo Smith was last seen in her family's tent at about 1.30am local time...
HEALTH SERVICES
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 16-year-old who went missing in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a teenage girl who went missing in Pembroke Pines. According to Pembroke Pines Police, 16-year-old Jasmine Mendez was last seen Monday night leaving the Children’s Harbor youth center, located near Southwest 194th Way and 58th Place.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WOKV

Search underway in Middleburg for missing 14-year-old girl

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday morning that the search for a 14-year-old girl was underway in Middleburg. Miangel Singleton was last seen in Hunter’s Trace Circle wearing a purple “Rugrats” sweat suit, carrying a tie-dye purse and a small brown bag. She is Black with brown hair and brown eyes.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Daily Mail

The important details Cleo Smith's terrified mum revealed in her heartbreaking TV interview - as police focus on 'worst case scenario' that she was snatched while her baby sister slept metres away

Cleo Smith's shell-shocked mother has revealed the four-year-old had been sleeping metres from her baby sister before she disappeared from the family's tent, as police focus on a 'worst case scenario' where the little girl was snatched in her sleep. Ellie Smith and her partner, Jake Gliddon fronted the media...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRO.com

Search underway for missing person near Donkey Creek

The Grays Harbor Sheriffs Office tells KXRO that a search is underway near Humptulips for mushroom pickers. Undersheriff Johansson says that the local sheriff’s office is utilizing search and rescue members and tracking dogs in an attempt to locate a 40-year-old male who did not return to their vehicle while picking mushrooms.
HUMPTULIPS, WA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

254K+
Followers
4K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy