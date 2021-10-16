Cross Country: Taylor Gutierrez repeats as 16-5A district champion

Gladiators believe they'll be able to field a full team and compete at district.With the Tri-Valley Conference district meet looming just two weeks in the future, the Gladstone girls cross country team believes its ready. The Gladiators fielded a full complement of five runners — one at the junior varsity level — at the Estacada Invite on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at McIver Park and believe they will be ready to compete at district. "This is the first year in a while where we have a full girls team because we had low numbers because of COVID last year," said Gladstone...

GLADSTONE, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO