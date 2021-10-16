Cross Country: Taylor Gutierrez repeats as 16-5A district champion

Union Grove’s girls cross country team made it a perfect 10 on Saturday. The Wolverines won the Henry County Cross Country Championships for a 10th straight season, riding an individual victory from Gabby Parsons and their considerable depth to another memorable county meet. They put five girls runners in the meet’s top 13 and all seven in the top 16 for a dominant score of 35 points, well clear of runner-up Locust Grove’s 62.
LAVA HOT SPRINGS – The Snake River boys’ and girls’ cross country teams swept to victory in the District 5 championships for the 3A classification. This has been a long running tradition for the Panthers as they have won the team event for a number of consecutive years, counting 2021 among them.
The Pflugerville school district hosted the District 18-5A cross country meet Friday at Northeast Metro Park, and two Pflugerville schools came away with the crown. Hendrickson's girls cross country team earned the victory in the 18-5A race thanks to textbook pack running. The Hawks took spots two through seven on the podium and amassed a perfect team score of just 15 points, with a finishing order of Cassie Rivera, Emma Elizondo, Julia Perez, Grace Perez, Ava Saad and Karlie Riney. Bastrop claimed silver as a team with 66 points.
This past weekend, our OJH Bobcats competed in the District Cross Country Meet at Claiborne Park. The Lady Bobcats were led by Christa Kyle, who was able to snag a medal in the ninth place slot. Strong performances from Braylie Moore, Tyia McKnight, Mollie Meyer, Johanna Lieby, and Maddison Trammell led the Lady Bobcats to a third-place finish in the district. Awesome job girls!
WACO – The Bonham boys 7th grade cross country team participated in the Cen-Tex District Cross Championships held at the HOT Soccer Complex in Waco on Wednesday. Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Garrett Humphrey who finished in 23rd place as he ran the 2-mile course in a time of 14:17.5 and was followed by Nash Belsen who placed 41st in a time of 16:51.
Emporia States Jenna Ramsey won the MIAA Cross Country race Saturday. She won the race by 10 seconds. As a team, Emporia State finished in 10th place. Nebraska Kearney won the women’s team title. The Emporia State men finished in 6th place. They were led by Matthew Maki who finished...
HILLSBORO — After stellar outings Thursday at the District 11-4A cross country championships, the Alvarado Indians and Lady Indians are both heading to the regional meet. The Lady Indians finished with 41 points to win the girls team district title by 16 points over Waxahachie Life. It is the Lady Indians’ sixth cross country district championship in the past eight years.
Gladiators believe they'll be able to field a full team and compete at district.With the Tri-Valley Conference district meet looming just two weeks in the future, the Gladstone girls cross country team believes its ready. The Gladiators fielded a full complement of five runners — one at the junior varsity level — at the Estacada Invite on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at McIver Park and believe they will be ready to compete at district. "This is the first year in a while where we have a full girls team because we had low numbers because of COVID last year," said Gladstone...
North Platte St Pats boys and girls won the D5 Districts in Cambridge. Senior Kate Steinike led the girls had all five runners in the top 18. Freshman Braelyn Gifford was the runner up, Senior Hayley Miles finished 10th with Freshman Theran Nitsch and Sophmore Helana Pettit finishing in 17 and 18.
After a long twelve weeks of competing, training, and prepping, it was time for what the whole Vandegrift cross country team had waited for: districts. Every runner on the team competed in at least one of the six races: Varsity girls, Varsity boys, JV girls, JV boys, freshman girls, and freshman boys.
McKINNEY — Both the Sherman and Denison cross-country teams had top 30 individual finishes in the District 10-5A meet at Myers Park. Denison’s Elle Morris had the best finish, placing 25th with a time of 21:58 in helping the Lady Yellow Jackets to a sixth-place team finish with 164 points.
The Flatonia High School Boys took first place in District Cross Country Meet on Monday in Shiner. Cross Country team includes from left, Head Coach Todd Law, Mason Greenwood, Duke Sodek, Oscar Guererro, Aiden Miksch and Keaton Borgstedte. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Steinhauser ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT....
The Superior High School cross country members competed at the Southern Nebraska Conference meet run hosted by Thayer Central High School at Hebron Thursday. Laci Kirchhoff finished in ninth place in the girls 5K run with her time of 23:07.96. Brianna Stricklin finished in 21st place with the time of 26:28.21. There were 31 runners entered in the race.
OAKWOOD — At the finish, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Eli Mojonnier was right where he expected to be, but Bryson Grant of Iroquois West made it a very interesting race. Mojonnier passed Grant on the final 1-mile loop and then outsprinted him over the final 50 yards to claim the Vermilion Valley...
The Lometa varsity boys’ and varsity girls’ cross country teams finished second and third, respectively, at the district meet, and both teams will compete at the regional meet. The district meet took place at Lometa Tuesday afternoon. Runners on the girls’ team are Rylee Herring, Mia Crain, Star Davila, Jasmine Gama, Shyanne Tower, Brandie Garcia, Emily Andrade and Madyson Guthrie. On the boys…
Jack McKee, Eric Burns and Trae Baker each placed in the top five and carried Tahlequah to a Metro Lakes Conference Cross Country championship Tuesday in Tahlequah. The Tigers, paced by McKee’s second-place finish with a time of 17:01.49, closed with 41 points, 10 points in front of Coweta. Burns was fourth with a time of 17:14.63, and Baker narrowly followed in fifth at 17:14.93.
LUFKIN — Lufkin Independent School District officials have decided to move up the start times for the District 16-5A Cross Country Championships, which will take place on the campus of Lufkin High School on Thursday morning. The decision to push up the start time of the races was made in...
The Amarillo High Sandies and Randall Lady Raiders ran by the competition at Thursday's District 3-5A cross country meet at the Rick Klein Sports Complex. Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill kept up his strong year with a first-place finish that was more than 19 seconds faster than second-place finisher Miles Cox. In total, five Sandie runners finished in the Top 10 of the district race. The Sandies will advance to the regional meet alongside second-place and third-place finishers Tascosa and Randall, respectively.
The Levelland girls, led by top-five finishes from Addysyn Hill and McKenna Ruiz, won the District 3-4A cross country championship Thursday at Mae Simmons Park. Hill ran the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 36.49 seconds for third place. Her teammates Ruiz and Ariani Lopez were close behind in fifth and sixth with times of 13:53.82 and 14:01.62, respectively.
