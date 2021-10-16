Early voting starting Monday for elections

Rockwall County voters will be making a lot of choices during the Nov. 2 elections, with early voting starting Monday.

Voters in the county and in the City of Wylie will be deciding the fate of several major bond propositions, which if approved would help pay for improvements to local schools and roadways.

Eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution are also be on the ballot.

Early voting is scheduled through Oct. 29 at the Rockwall County Library, 1215 East Yellowjacket Lane in Rockwall; Fate City Hall, 1900 CD Boren Parkway in Fate; Heath City Hall, 200 Laurence Drive in Heath; and the Royse City City Hall, 305 North Arch Street in Royse City.

Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 20, 22, 25, 26, 27 and 29. Extended early voting, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. is scheduled Oct. 21 and 28. Early voting is also scheduled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 23 and, at the county library only, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24.

Additional information is available online through the Rockwall County Elections Department at rockwallvotes.com

• The Rockwall Independent School District has two proposition featured on the ballots. Proposition A, if approved, would provide $458.9 million in bonds for the construction of new school facilities and sites for the schools, as well as the purchase of new school buses.

Proposition B, if approved would allow for $16.9 million in bonds for technology equipment.

Details of the bond proposal are available online at https://tinyurl.com/sprk354y

• Rockwall County has Proposition A on the ballot which, if approved by voters, would allow for the issuance of $150 million in bonds to pay for construction of new road throughout the county, joining state, city and regional government projects.

• The City of Wylie has three items on the ballot. Proposition A, if approved, would allow for the issuance of $35.1 million in bonds to pay for street repairs and/or improvements to Park Boulevard and Bollard and Sachse Roads.

Proposition B, if approved, would allow the issuance of $10 million in bonds for street and alley improvements.

Proposition C, if approved, would allow for the issuance of $5 million in bonds for street improvements in the Downtown Historic District.

• The eight proposed Constitutional amendments include Proposition 1, which would allow charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo events hosted or sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Proposition 2 would allow a county to issue debt to finance transportation infrastructure, excluding toll roads, in underserved parts of the county. Proposition 3 would prevent a governmental entity from limiting or prohibiting religious services. Proposition 4 would change the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge. Proposition 5 would provide additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office. Proposition 6 would guarantee residents of long-term care facilities the right to designate someone as an essential caregiver. Proposition 7 would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead. And Proposition 8 would allow the surviving spouse of a service member who is killed or fatally injured to receive a property tax exemption.