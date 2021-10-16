Tax rebate revenues still on upswing

Merchants in Royse City continue to report sharp increases in the amount of business they are seeing this year, not only when compared to 2020, but to the same point in 2019.

The city of Royse City is also receiving substantial boosts in the amount of sales tax rebate revenue is has collected for the year to date.

According to the latest update from the Texas Comptroller’s office, released on Oct. 6, Royse City was to receive $$517,593.67 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 28.72% from the $402,093.77 received in October 2020, which itself was an increase of 27.41% from the $315,573 received in October 2019.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said the same positive results were being reported across the state.

“September state sales tax collections rebounded sharply above last year’s pandemic-depressed level while strongly surpassing pre-pandemic levels as well,” Hegar said.

For the year to date, Royse City has taken in $4.83 million, 25.88% more than the almost $3.84 million collected through the same point one in 2020 and also well above the slightly more than $3 million collected through the same point in 2019.

“Tax receipts from all major economic sectors were up by double-digit percentages from a year ago, indicating vigorous spending by both businesses and consumers,” Hegar said.

The figures represent sales taxes collected at local retailers in August and reported to the Comptroller’s office in September.