CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Sleep Meditation Benefits + How to Do It

By Jillian Levy, CHHC
draxe.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause stress is such a common impedance to getting good sleep, you can see why sleep meditation can be helpful for so many people — considering that surveys have found that stress affects 77 percent of people enough to impact their physical health. Various types of mediations exist, all...

draxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

William D King Highlights How Meditation Can Help to Release Pandemic Stress and Its Side Effects

Currently, the entire world is consumed with stress! It’s because of the global pandemic outbreak that started in 2020. However, the active vaccination drive has helped to bring down the infection rates, but still, people are fearful about their future. It adversely affects their mental health. One of the practices that can help people to calm their minds during such testing times is meditation.
YOGA
easyhealthoptions.com

How to triple your exercise benefits

We all know that exercising is good for our health. But after that little gem, confusion can set in. While one study recommends getting in your steps, another might prove that high-intensity interval training or HIIT is the way to go. And what about the time you spend sitting?. Can...
WORKOUTS
easyhealthoptions.com

How nighttime workouts impact your sleep

The most obvious ways exercise contributes to your well-being is by helping you to maintain a healthy weight, good muscle tone and strong bones. But a regular exercise regimen does so much more than that. For starters, consistent exercise is key to a healthy heart. Getting aerobic exercise helps lower...
FITNESS
WebMD

How I Live With Sleep Apnea

When you have sleep apnea, it can interfere with your life. You may feel tired, have a lack of motivation, or otherwise not feel all that well. It’s important to take the time to look after yourself when you have this condition. Here are some things I do that may help you manage your life so you feel better.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorders#Guided Meditation#Obstructive Sleep Apnea#The Sleep Foundation
MotorBiscuit

How to Safely Meditate While Driving

Is it safe to meditate while driving? There is a popular misconception about meditating while driving. Most people are of the mind that driving while practicing mindfulness can be dangerous. This would be true only if the practice involved engaging in another attention-grabbing activity on top of driving. However, meditation...
YOGA
TravelDailyNews.com

How to improve sleep when traveling for business

The life of a business traveler is not an easy one. That is especially true for the business traveler who spends upwards of 30% of their time "on the road." While this kind of lifestyle offers many challenges, it's the way frequent business traveling affects the businessperson's sleep that seems to matter the most.
LIFESTYLE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
travelawaits.com

Meditate With Wellness Expert Deepak Chopra From Maui To Mexico, Here’s How

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Deepak Chopra has been at the forefront of the self-care movement since the ’90s. He was touting the benefits of meditation way before apps like Calm and Headspace became popular. A New York Times best-selling author, Dr. Chopra has written over 90 books, including The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, Total Meditation, and Metahuman. He also founded an eponymous integrative health foundation called Chopra.
YOGA
Medical News Today

Do you lose weight during sleep?

People often weigh less in the morning because they lose water throughout the night as they breathe and sweat. That said, individuals do burn calories during the night. However, the loss of water weight is more significant than the loss of fat. While people may not burn a lot of...
WEIGHT LOSS
Tinybeans

How This Sleep Expert Gets Her Kids Ready for Bed

As more and more parents head back to work outside of the house, and kids spend more time back in school and daycare, I have seen a significant increase in families who are desperate to get their children’s sleep on track. Families are finding this new transition to be difficult in ensuring that everyone is getting a restful night’s sleep.
KIDS
TechCrunch

Muse’s latest meditation headband is designed to lull wearers back to sleep

Introduced at CES 2020, the Muse S promised something even more fundamental: better sleep. When I wrote about it at the time, I was still in the very early days of testing it and, frankly, having trouble getting to sleep with a gadget on my head. I wondered aloud whether I would be able to keep it up (spoiler: I wasn’t). Today, the company is introducing a follow-up, the simply named, Muse S (Gen. 2)
TECHNOLOGY
healthcanal.com

How To Use CBD Oil For Sleep 2021: Does It Work For Insomnia?

CBD is already cherished by many as a source of homeopathic pain relief and for reducing anxiety. Its ability to promote better sleep, however, often falls by the wayside. The research suggests that CBD might be just as effective as other traditional sleep aids, natural or prescribed, all without the terrible side effects associated with traditional over-the-counters.
HEALTH
Well+Good

How Better Sleep Can Positively Impact Your P.M. Snack Choices

The analysis published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics looked at the between-meal eating behaviors of nearly 20,000 adults, ages of 20 to 60, and then cross-referenced that data against their sleeping habits, essentially dividing the group into two subgroups—one that met the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society's recommendation of at least seven hours of sleep per night, and another that did not. In particular, the team was interested in after-dinner snacking, according to one of the paper's authors, Christopher A. Taylor, PhD, RDN, a researcher and professor of medical dietetics at Ohio State University. "A lot of what's been done on nighttime eating is, 'Did you eat after eight?' which is different if you're eating dinner at 8:30 p.m. than if you had dinner at 6 p.m. and now you're snacking through the rest of the evening," he explains.
DRINKS
Thrive Global

How Sleep Strengthen Your Productivity

Many people these days are indeed working long hours with little sleep. And while this may seem productive, more often than not, it has the opposite effect of making you sluggish rather than effective. When you are tired, your brain is unable to concentrate on anything that requires cognitive engagement effectively. This means that being tired can negatively impact your productivity in any area of work or study. That’s why it’s so important to prioritize getting more sleep over working longer hours.
HEALTH
beezzly.com

How Your Sleeping Position Affects Your Health?

You probably already know how important it is to get the right amount of sleep every night to live a healthy life. Not getting the proper amount can leave you feeling drained and can significantly impact your mental performance. Your sleeping patterns have a significant role in the function of...
HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Advice on how to get enough sleep as the seasons change

If you've been hitting snooze or asking for just five more minutes of sleep, it’s likely because you need it. The latest data from the CDC shows almost 40% of New Yorkers are not getting enough sleep. There are a lot of tips and tricks out there for getting a...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy