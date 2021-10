The Bitcoin market rallied significantly on Wednesday to reach above the $66,000 level. As we now have an ETF that has a lot of influence in the market, we will start to see Bitcoin more than likely act like the S&P 500, as it will become a passive investment for a lot of Main Street traders. Because of this, I think you probably only have a matter of time before this market takes off even further, but we are a bit parabolic. If you are going to get into this market, unless you are willing to hold onto a position, you probably need to see some type of pullback in order to trade.

